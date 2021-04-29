Disney Wish: Immersive Star Wars Bar Revealed for Newest Disney Cruise Ship

✖

The adventures of a distant galaxy are being transported to the open ocean. On Thursday, Disney revealed many of its grand plans for the Disney Wish, a new cruise ship that will be heading out for its maiden voyage in 2022. Disney has really been hyping up the arrival of the Wish, and everyone was able to see exactly why during Thursday's presentation. The House of Mouse is bringing many of its beloved properties to the extravagant new ship, which will also have a full bar and lounge that takes guests into the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is an immersive area located on the Disney Wish that has been designed to look like a cruiser from a galaxy far, far away. All of the cast members in the lounge will dress and act like they are a part of Star Wars, and guests will be made to feel as though they're on a cruise through the stars, rather than on the sea.

The only "window" out of the lounge will show off various planets from Star Wars, such as Tatooine, Mustafar, and Batuu. The interior of the lounge is designed to look like a luxurious spaceship, like the one commanded by Dryden Vos in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The bar will serve food and drinks inspired by the Star Wars films.

During the day, the Hyperspace Lounge will be a place that everyone can go and experience. However, the area will only be open to adults at night, acting as more of an exclusive bar.

Here's how Disney describes the new Hyperspace Lounge:

"For the first time on a Disney ship, guests will embark on a space-jumping tour of the Star Wars galaxy

at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship. This

richly themed, immersive experience will be reserved for adults every evening, offering interactive

tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by the films."

What do you think of the new Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish? Are you going to try and take a trip through the stars? Let us know in the comments!

The Disney Wish will take its first trip out of Port Canaveral on June 9, 2022. Booking begins on May 27th of this year.