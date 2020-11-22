New Sunkist Berry Lemonade Flavor Surfaces

✖

On the heels of a Pepsi announcing its Thanksgiving-themed Apple Pie flavor, a new Sunkist has started to surface at select convenience stored. The Keurig Dr Pepper owned Sunkist has started to distribute Sunkist Berry Lemonade, a riff of the Strawberry Lemonade flavor it's stocked for quite some time.

News of the new flavor comes from snack-tracking Instagrammer @CandyHunting, who managed to find a bottle of the blue elixir at a 7-11. It's said the drink is also available at Stripes Convenience Stores in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

"New Sunkist Berry Lemonade is out at 7-Eleven and Stripes!" the Instagrammer mentions in their capton. "The soda is super sweet, and its flavor is a cross between citrus and blue raspberry. It's not bad, but I wouldn't buy it again.

Soda fiends in the comments seemingly had a different take, with most saying they've loved the flavor. "I actually loved it lol," one follower commented. "I've had it, its amazballs," another commenter noted.

Sunkist has an expansive line of permanent flavors outside of the brand's iconic Orange and Diet Orange flavors. Other permanent flavors that can be found dependent on market include Grape, Strawberry, Cherry Limeade, Pineapple, Lemonade, Diet Lemonade, POeach, Fruit Punch, Pink Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade.

