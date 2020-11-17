Pepsi Announces New Apple Pie Flavor

'tis the season for holiday-themed beverages, and the folks at Pepsi don't want to get walloped with a serious case of FOMO. Following on the heels of sibling-soda MTN DEW announcing the return of MTN DEW Merry Mash-Up, Pepsi has unveiled a holiday flavor of its own — Pepsi Apple Pie. Featuring the classic Pepsi taste, Pepsi Apple Pie carries "warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple."

Now, before you get too excited — Pepsi Apple Pie isn't going to be a massive release, at least not as of yet. Instead, Pepsi is bottling 1,500 of its new two-liter bottle design to give away through a social media promotion. Marketed as a suitable replacement for a scorched apple pie, the contest asks for you to take a picture or video of a recent "baking fail" and share it with Pepsi, either on Twitter or TikTok by using the #PepsiApplePieChallenge hashtag. Burnt pies, over-toasted scones, you know the deal.

The first 1,500 people to do so will be eligible to win a bottle of the latest holiday flavor.

(Photo: PepsiCo)

“Failing at baking - especially this year - is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season," Pepsi VP, Marketing Todd Kaplan said in a release. “With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process.”

A full description of the soda can be found below, and you can see the initial announcement teaser for the drink above.

"With travel limited and normal Thanksgiving plans scrapped, many are confronting the reality that they’ll be in charge of making some daunting traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Pepsi is recognizing the amateur bakers who, despite the best intentions, can’t seem to get their family recipe right, and are setting off a fire alarm or two in the process. America’s most iconic dessert, apple pie, is a staple of the fall season; but a lot can go wrong in the hours it takes to make and bake. Pepsi Apple Pie invokes a sense of comfort and nostalgia - and with just the twist of a cap, it’s a lot easier to enjoy than baking a homemade apple pie from scratch!"