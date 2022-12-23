Paul Rudd's Cameo in State Farm Super Bowl 2021 Commercial Has Fans Freaking Out
Super Bowl LV is officially underway, and there have been no shortage of buzzworthy or memorable commercials across the event. From long-awaited trailers to eclectic promotions of major brands, fans have gotten to see a lot of celebrities in the commercials in the event -- including Ant-Man star and beloved actor Paul Rudd. Rudd made a cameo appearance in State Farm's advertisement for the big game, jokingly playing a stand-in for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the star-studded commercial -- which also included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as well as rapper and musician Drake -- had a lot to process, Rudd's appearance in the advertisement particularly took the Internet by storm.
What are you wearing, Drake from State Farm? pic.twitter.com/t1MFQqwpcF— State Farm (@StateFarm) February 8, 2021
Some marveled at Rudd's "ability" to not age, while others were delighted by the fact that he appeared in an advertisement for the Super Bowl that his home team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are playing in. Here are just a few of those reactions.
prevnext
i'm here for paul rudd https://t.co/XFeFdJG7bG— mads | wandavision spoilers (@stepmilfwasp) February 8, 2021
prevnext
PAUL RUDD IS ALIVE AND HE LOOKS SO GOOD#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LcQ61nLVrz— marti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@IR0NLANG) February 8, 2021
prevnext
idk if i can handle any more marvel content tonight bc the tfatws trailer and the 2 seconds of paul rudd content OVERWHELMED ME pic.twitter.com/dclBjH1KMs— lucy ✿ wv spoilers (@wlwhope) February 8, 2021
prevnext
Drake, Paul Rudd, Patrick Mahomes,& Aaron Rodgers in ONE commercial????? I won. https://t.co/Nx162NxFzX— xx (@slayseann) February 8, 2021
prevnext
Petition for Paul Rudd to appear in every Super Bowl commercial. Every one. Even as an extra. Somewhere.— bass fisch (@bassfisch) February 8, 2021
prevnext
Can they show Drake and Aaron Rodgers and Paul Rudd again— Courtney 🍂 (@courtneyb7212) February 8, 2021
prevnext
PAUL RUDD HELLO pic.twitter.com/VToqLibiWz— ash (@CPARKERW_) February 8, 2021
prevnext
Paul Rudd was in that commercial and y’all thirsting over Drake ?? Bye— Jay (@MsNickMinaj) February 8, 2021
prevnext
I’m laughing because Bud Light clearly drew inspiration from Infinity War for its super bowl commercial, but the actual infinity war of commercials was the State Farm one with Drake, Paul Rudd, and Patrick Mahomes— Bethany ✨ (@bethanyrdeluna) February 8, 2021
prev
okay drake fine as hell but can we talk about paul rudd https://t.co/ZXLuShPR5x— anida (@anidaxo) February 8, 2021