Paul Rudd's Cameo in State Farm Super Bowl 2021 Commercial Has Fans Freaking Out

Super Bowl LV is officially underway, and there have been no shortage of buzzworthy or memorable commercials across the event. From long-awaited trailers to eclectic promotions of major brands, fans have gotten to see a lot of celebrities in the commercials in the event -- including Ant-Man star and beloved actor Paul Rudd. Rudd made a cameo appearance in State Farm's advertisement for the big game, jokingly playing a stand-in for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the star-studded commercial -- which also included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as well as rapper and musician Drake -- had a lot to process, Rudd's appearance in the advertisement particularly took the Internet by storm.

What are you wearing, Drake from State Farm? pic.twitter.com/t1MFQqwpcF — State Farm (@StateFarm) February 8, 2021

Some marveled at Rudd's "ability" to not age, while others were delighted by the fact that he appeared in an advertisement for the Super Bowl that his home team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are playing in. Here are just a few of those reactions.