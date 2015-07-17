Paul Rudd Fans Are Cheering for Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl So the Marvel Star Won't Be Sad

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is a big fan of all things Kansas City, and that was never more clear than last year when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 2020. The actor celebrated big, hugging Patrick Mahomes and just generally enjoying the team's big win. The Chiefs are back at the Super Bowl this year, facing off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now, Marvel fans are coming out in force to cheer for the Chiefs not so much because they want the Buccaneers to lose, but because they just want Rudd to be happy.

On Twitter, as the big game approaches, Marvel fans have been chiming in letting their support for the Chiefs be known with their support of the team stemming from the idea that Rudd being sad is just not something they can let happen. Many fans are even noting that they don't even watch football, but they want the Chiefs to win just because of Rudd. The prevailing thought seems to be that it's just plain wrong for Rudd to be sad, ever.

Of course, there's probably a little bit of benefit to Rudd being happy should the Chiefs win. Last year when the team won, Rudd's excitement was infectious. It's also worth noting that Rudd's love of Kansas City sports -- and absolute glee when they do well -- isn't limited to football, either. When the Kansas City Royals won the World Series back in 2015, he was very excited about that as well.

