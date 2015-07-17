Paul Rudd Fans Are Cheering for Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl So the Marvel Star Won't Be Sad
Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is a big fan of all things Kansas City, and that was never more clear than last year when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 2020. The actor celebrated big, hugging Patrick Mahomes and just generally enjoying the team's big win. The Chiefs are back at the Super Bowl this year, facing off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now, Marvel fans are coming out in force to cheer for the Chiefs not so much because they want the Buccaneers to lose, but because they just want Rudd to be happy.
On Twitter, as the big game approaches, Marvel fans have been chiming in letting their support for the Chiefs be known with their support of the team stemming from the idea that Rudd being sad is just not something they can let happen. Many fans are even noting that they don't even watch football, but they want the Chiefs to win just because of Rudd. The prevailing thought seems to be that it's just plain wrong for Rudd to be sad, ever.
Of course, there's probably a little bit of benefit to Rudd being happy should the Chiefs win. Last year when the team won, Rudd's excitement was infectious. It's also worth noting that Rudd's love of Kansas City sports -- and absolute glee when they do well -- isn't limited to football, either. When the Kansas City Royals won the World Series back in 2015, he was very excited about that as well.
Read on to see how Marvel fans are stepping up to cheer for Rudd's beloved Kansas City Chiefs and let us know who you hope wins the Super Bowl in the comments.
Paul Rudd can't be sad.
i won’t be watching the super bowl tonight but i hope the chiefs win so paul rudd won’t be sad— alex (@doqdayafternoon) February 7, 2021
It'd be unconsionable.
i dont really care about football but anyone not rooting for the Chiefs is rooting for Paul Rudd to be sad and that is unconscionable— chelsea (@cee_ryan) February 7, 2021
Really, we just can't fathom the idea of a sad Paul Rudd.
rooting for Kansas City tonight bc I simply can’t fathom the idea of Paul Rudd being sad— natalie (@NatSarkic) February 7, 2021
He should never have a sad day in his whole life!
Happy Super Bowl Sunday to everyone except Paul Rudd who is probably going to the Super Bowl without me 😭
*actually JK I always hope Paul Rudd never has a sad day in his entire life— Jenny 🦄 (@ncsujen) February 7, 2021
Really, he needs to win.
I hope Paul Rudd wins #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Hm5lZi026z— disgruntled pelican (@CryLikeCermet) February 7, 2021
If he's happy, we're happy.
If a Chiefs win makes Paul Rudd happy then it makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/mKcNHmcz6v— Isabel DC (@isabeldc) February 7, 2021
Really the only reason to care about the Super Bowl.
i only care about the super bowl because i want paul rudd to be happy.— paige✨ (@paigeory) February 7, 2021
It's for his well-being.
cheering for the chiefs tonight solely bc I care about paul rudd’s wellbeing.— ki ✨ (@CAMPFlRECHORDS) February 7, 2021
And Paul Rudd REALLY needs to be there.
im sure no ones allowed in the stadium to watch the super bowl today, but please, someone... just let paul rudd watch his chiefs game irl— akd (@karmic_vibes) February 7, 2021
...but there's always gotta be someone who disagrees.
I want @Buccaneers to destroy KC now just so Paul Rudd can cry.— Zeek (@ZeekTheZombie) February 7, 2021