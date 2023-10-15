Suzanne Somers, Three's Company Star, Dead at 76

Suzanne Somers, the actor best known for her role as Chrissy Snow in Three's Company, has died. According to a statement released by the actor's publicity team, Somers passed away early Sunday morning after a years-long battle with cancer. Somers was 76, and would have turned 77 on Monday, October 16th.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," Somers' publicist R. Couri Hay said in the statement (via Page Six). "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan [Hamel], her son, Bruce, and her immediate family."

Hay's statement added that the family had gathered to celebrate Somers' birthday on Monday. "Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," he added. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tumor. The actor revealed earlier this summer that the cancer had returned.

"I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. As one of millions of cancer patients, we do our best not to let this insidious disease control us. I find bliss in each day. My husband has been by my side every step of the way, and my family has been so supportive. Thank you for the outpouring of love and good wishes," Somers told Fox News Digital in July.

"It's a recurrence of my breast cancer," she added. "Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, 'It's back,' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me, and I'm very tough."

Somers is survived by Alan Hamel, her husband of 46 years, and her son Bruce.