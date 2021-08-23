Taco Bell Revives Breakfast, Hires Lil Nas X as Chief Impact Officer

After sneakily removing breakfast items from its menu over the course of the past several months, Taco Bell is bringing back the best meal of the day. Better yet, the fast-food taco chain is launching a massive breakfast campaign with former Taco Bell employee Lil Nas X as its newest spokesperson. Monday morning, the restaurant announced the Grammy-winning musician is now Taco Bell's "Chief Impact Officer," a role that allows him to "collaborate on the brand experience from the inside out."

In layman's terms, Lil Nas X is now the face of Taco Bell for its new breakfast campaign.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans - including its people,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King offered in a press release. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

The campaign begins August 23rd and Taco Bell promises an initial 60-day push for the revived breakfast line to coincide with Lil Nas X's upcoming Montero album release. The revamped breakfast items include Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burritos, Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burritos, and Grande Toast Breakfast Burritos.

In its release, Taco Bell says 90-percent of locations nationwide should have the items for sale by mid-September.

“Lil Nas X is one of the most important voices of this generation,” said Jennifer Frommer, SVP Brand Partnerships & Commercial Sync at Columbia Records. “His expertise in understanding social media and youth culture alongside his skills in creating great music makes this partnership with Taco Bell exciting, brave and one of the most innovative campaigns I’ve had the pleasure of creating.”