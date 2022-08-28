Taco Bell's Bringing Back One of Its Most Controversial Items

After a year-long hiatus, Taco Bell is bringing back its Grilled Cheese Burrito, causing a bit of a kerfuffle in social media channels. Though burritos aren't something new to the franchise, the grilled cheese variety ups the game by covering the outside of the burrito with melted cheese before being grilled crispy. Now that it's back, Taco Bell fiends are split down the middle on how to react.

The product is available is three variations: Seasoned Beef, Double Steak, and Spicy Double Steak. Each of them comes with a protein, nacho cheese, seasoned rice, and fiesta strips. The seasoned beef variation includes the chain's regular beef while double steak is just that. The Spicy Double Steak has jalapenos grilled to the top of the burrito in addition to the cheese.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.