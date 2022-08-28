Taco Bell's Bringing Back One of Its Most Controversial Items
After a year-long hiatus, Taco Bell is bringing back its Grilled Cheese Burrito, causing a bit of a kerfuffle in social media channels. Though burritos aren't something new to the franchise, the grilled cheese variety ups the game by covering the outside of the burrito with melted cheese before being grilled crispy. Now that it's back, Taco Bell fiends are split down the middle on how to react.
The product is available is three variations: Seasoned Beef, Double Steak, and Spicy Double Steak. Each of them comes with a protein, nacho cheese, seasoned rice, and fiesta strips. The seasoned beef variation includes the chain's regular beef while double steak is just that. The Spicy Double Steak has jalapenos grilled to the top of the burrito in addition to the cheese.
Waste
that $4 grilled cheese burrito at taco bell is kind of a waste when for half the price i can get the cheesy double beef burrito that has the exact same shit in it— Teridax (@Teridax) August 20, 2022
Bussin Bussin
this grilled cheese burrito is, as the kids say, bussin'— Prilly 🖍️ (@prillyvtuber) August 28, 2022
Good Feelings
The grilled cheese burritos at Taco Bell…they make me feel good feelings. pic.twitter.com/xikjjylhgK— ryan 🫶🏻 (@carryonryan) August 27, 2022
Big Vibes
mentally, i’m eating a grilled cheese burrito in a taco bell in the middle of a thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/gPpfBqr3Dw— Ari (@enbeanie) August 28, 2022
Fire
By the way. If you havent seen or been to @tacobell the newest box. The grilled cheese burrito is FIRE. go try it out.— 🚀🐻 Wookie 🐻🚀 (@Bear74Wookie) August 26, 2022
Free Thinkers
So called “free thinkers” when Taco Bell brings back their Grilled Cheese Burrito pic.twitter.com/jSv6id52MZ— Ian Kirby (@Ian_Kirby_) August 25, 2022
Worst
the grilled cheese burrito is the worst thing from Taco Bell and yet they constantly feature it as a a deluxe box. Gimme that triple crunchwrap, hot fries combo, or anything but the stupid grilled cheese burrito box— Eth (@TricksterEth) August 28, 2022