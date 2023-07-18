Taco Bell’s Letting You Put Sayings on Hot Sauce Packets Now

For the first time ever, Taco Bell is letting the masses decide the sayings that go on the chain’s sauce packets. A staple of the experience of visiting a Taco Bell location, humorous sayings have appeared on the brand’s sauce packets since 2004. Now, a redesign of the iconic packets is affording Taco Bell fiends the opportunity to vote on which sayings will appear on the packets.

Beginning immediately, Taco Bells rewards members can vote between three sayings generated by the restaurant’s marketing team. Each spice level—Mild, Hot, Fire, Diablo, and Breakfast—will each get three potential choices, with one winner from each batch being added to the sayings rotation with the 2024 packet redesign.

The voting will be open through July 23rd, and voting’s only open to rewards members through the Taco Bell mobile app. The winners be unveiled on July 24th.

“Taco Bell is no stranger to giving fans the ability and power to impact our brand,” Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomerysaid of the contest. “We recognize the role that these hot sauce packets have played in people’s lives. There’s no better way to foster brand love than by giving our biggest fans a unique opportunity to leave their own mark on and be a part of Taco Bell history.”

The changes to the packet design come amid a budding relationship between Taco Bell and TerraCycle, an organization working to recycle the chain’s used sauce packets.

“In the food industry today, there is no widely available solution for recycling the flexible film packets that are so commonly used for condiments,” Taco Bell innovation lead Liz Matthews said in a release announcing the deal in 2021. “So, we’re thrilled to leverage the expertise of TerraCycle to recycle our iconic sauce packet packaging in a way that’s as bold and innovative as our menu.”

“Now more than ever, consumers don’t want to sacrifice the planet no matter how delicious the meal,” TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky added. “Together, Taco Bell and TerraCycle will push the quick service industry by finally finding a way to recycle this type of product. This effort takes us one step closer to keeping packets out of landfills and our mission of ‘Eliminating the Idea of Waste.’”