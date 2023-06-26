Taco Bell's Volcano Menu Returns This Weeks

After years of fan campaigning, Taco Bell is finally bringing back its Volcano Menu. First teased earlier this year, the chain is rolling a pair of Volcano Menu items out this week, a move sure to delight fans of the taco joint's spiciest offerings. Both the Volcano Taco and Double Beef Volcano Burrito will be available on the Volcano Menu this time around, and Lava Sauce—the chain's spiciest sauce yet—will also be available to add to any regular item on the Taco Bell Menu.

Those that use the Taco Bell rewards app will be able to begin ordering Volcano Menu items on Tuesday, June 27th before the general public gets to order them on June 29th.

"We're always listening to our fans, and the extensive passion and needs of the Volcano fanbase could no longer go unmet," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery said in a press release. "Taco Bell is always looking to deliver on the 'surprise' factor for fans and build on our reputation of choosing authentic partnerships with those who are already mega-fans. So, to bring the heat for this major campaign, we called on none other than Paris Hilton. Always in-the-know of what's hot, Paris will help bring back these beloved items of the 2000s that never go out of style."

Hilton will serve as the company's spokesperson on the Volcano Menu campaign through the summer as she'll appear in the chain's commercials and social media ads.

"Taco Bell's Volcano Menu isn't just iconic, it's the epitome of hot," added Hilton. "I am loving being a part of this Y2K revival with my very own Hot Line and hope fans will take my advice to sliv más."

As a part of Hilton's involvement, Taco Bell has launched a telephone hotline at 1-844-THTS-HOT, which fans can call and engage with pre-recorded messages from Hilton.

"Paris Hilton's iconic presence and Taco Bell's HOT flavors are coming together to create a deliciously nostalgic experience that will transport you back to the turn of the millennium," said Krystal Hauserman, CMO of Paris Hilton's next-gen media company, 11:11 Media. "The hotline is just the beginning! Fans will be able to join in other fun ways including on TikTok and through new music by Paris that will make you say, 'That's Hot!'"

The Volcano Menu first hit Taco Bell locations in 2008 as a limited-time offering. Since then, the menu returned for a longer stint between 2009 through 2013 before being removed. It's expected the items will be around through August of 2023 this time around.