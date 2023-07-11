Taco Bell's Coin Drop Game Is Back

In recent years, Taco Bell has taken pride on listening to the fans on what items they'd like to see brought back to locations across the country. That process has resulted in the return of favorites like the Mexican Pizza and the chain's wildly popular Volcano Menu. As it turns out, Taco Bell isn't seeking advice on just its menu either; Tuesday, the taco joint announced it's bringing back its coin drop game updated for a new age.

Now, the coin game will be available exclusively in the Taco Bell app. For users that choose to round up their in-app order in order to donate to the Taco Bell Foundation, you'll be given a digital coin that you can use to drop in the digital machine. You will then have the chance to win one of the three prizes the original game rewarded: Cinnamon Twists, Crunchy Tacos, or Bean Burritos.

"We've seen so much success in meeting our fans where they are – from launching the Taco Lover's Pass to the in-app voting experience and we're excited to introduce this digital iteration of Coin Drop. This game offers fans a new way to win and give back, all at their fingertips with the Taco Bell app," Taco Bell chief digital officer Dane Mathews offered in a press release. "Many of our fans have fond memories of playing the original Coin Drop at their local Taco Bell – so it only made sense that we bring the game back for our Rewards members to transport customers back in time and give them another shot at winning."

At its inception, Taco Bell fiends could drop some change in the game and watch it trickle down the contraption in hopes getting a prize or two. Those coins would then be donated to the Taco Bell Foundation and, in turn, used for the restaurant's scholarship funds and other similar charitable methods.

"At the Taco Bell Foundation, our mission is to break down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders, but it's important to us that we have fun while doing it – and that's what Coin Drop is all about," said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. "Coin Drop is truly a win-win for everyone involved, customers can win fun prizes while knowing they are giving back to a great cause."

The Taco Bell digital coin drop game will be available in the app starting today until August 12th.