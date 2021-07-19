Taco Bell Hit With Massive Food Shortage

✖

Taco Bell, like many other national fast-food joints, is suffering from a relatively large food shortage. Over the weekend, the chain added a banner to its website warning taco fiends they may run into delays or unavailable offerings at one of their 7,500-plus restaurants. "Sorry if we can't feed your current crave," the banner reads. "Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items."

As you might expect, social media users have since started running into problems with several products all across the Taco Bell menu as it's not an isolated product type or ingredient.

"This pandemic has brought on a lot of shortages that I've been able to live with," Twitter user @Stephen_Roto shared earlier this month. "Today however...my Taco Bell Told me there's a mild sauce shortage and they ran out. That's one product shortage too many. Now it's serious."

This pandemic has brought on a lot of shortages that I’ve been able to live with. Today however…my Taco Bell told me there’s a mild sauce shortage and they ran out. That’s one product shortage too many. Now it’s serious. pic.twitter.com/2NuqrZSsxm — Stephen Johnson (@Stephen_Roto) July 13, 2021

Stephen's not alone. Elsewhere on the microblogging service, @jenuhh124 informed her followers that her local location was out of both chicken and beef, forcing a vegetarian taco option she could have done without.

for anyone craving taco bell tonight, i’ll save you the drive, they don’t have chicken or beef, national shortage or something. i just ate black beans in a hard shell. was not worth it — jenna (@jenuhh124) July 12, 2021

Chicken, beef, and sauce — where does the madness end? Apparently, there's no end in sight because Redditors are having similar problems. One frustrated Redditor shared that their local Taco Bell was even out of tortillas, meaning the restaurant couldn't make any burritos or tortilla-based options across the menu.

Taco Bell's corporate office won't confirm what exact ingredients are in short supply, but it has added to its brief website message. "Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans' current Taco Bell cravings gain soon," the restaurant has said in a press release obtained by CBS.