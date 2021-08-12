Taco Bell to Introduce New Two-Story "Restaurants of the Future"

✖

Taco Bell is ready to defy any fast-food norms standing in its way. Thursday morning, the fan-favorite taco chain has revealed its most innovative restaurant yet — a massive two-story behemoth to be located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Taco Bell plans on breaking ground for the restaurant later this month and intends to be open to the public by next summer.

In total, the restaurant will be 3,000 square-feet spread across two floors. Calling the new model Taco Bell Defy, the new restaurants will feature four drive-thru lanes and enhance procedures inside to "disrupt conventions" and "maximize ease." A release distributed by the company says Taco Bell Defy stores are "concepted with the digital consumer in mind."

The new concept will work hand-in-hand with the Taco Bell app, allowing for digital check-in and a smooth pickup. The drive-thru lanes will all receive two-way audio and video technology so you can see the team members taking your orders.

“In 2015, we created the Taco Bell Cantina concept with an open kitchen environment in urban markets. In 2020, we introduced the Go Mobile concept much earlier than anticipated with the help of quick collaboration with franchisees just like Border Foods,” Taco Bell global COO Mike Grams says in the aforementioned release. “Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us. What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants.”

The new style is being designed in partnership with Vertical Works Inc., a Minneapolis-based design company helping to plan and conceptualize the new design.

“We know that today’s consumer expects convenience and personalization, and our team excels at creating unique and memorable experiences," WORKSHOP founder Josh Hanson added. "We developed the Defy concept to help Taco Bell and Border Foods meet consumer needs and deliver exceptional customer service in a brand new way."