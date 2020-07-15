Taco Bell Fans Furious Quesaritos Are Leaving

Around this time next month, Taco Bell is set to make a massive change to their menu, one which will see fan-favorites like the Quesarito disappear into the abyss. As you might think with a change as massive as ditching the Quesarito, fans of the restaurant are fuming. In fact, Twitter is abuzz late in Tuesday night with chatter amongst disappointed snackers.

Better yet, there's already a petition on Change.org launched by fans hoping to convince the fast-food chain to keep the Quesarito on the menu for some time to come. "The quesarito is an iconic item and one of the best items on the menu. Since 2014 this item has been one of the stand outs on the menu. People come from near and far to enjoy a quesarito. I don’t know what else to say but this is bad very bad," the petition reads.

See what Taco Bell fiends are saying about the beloved Quesarito below.