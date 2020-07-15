Taco Bell Fans Furious Quesaritos Are Leaving
Around this time next month, Taco Bell is set to make a massive change to their menu, one which will see fan-favorites like the Quesarito disappear into the abyss. As you might think with a change as massive as ditching the Quesarito, fans of the restaurant are fuming. In fact, Twitter is abuzz late in Tuesday night with chatter amongst disappointed snackers.
Better yet, there's already a petition on Change.org launched by fans hoping to convince the fast-food chain to keep the Quesarito on the menu for some time to come. "The quesarito is an iconic item and one of the best items on the menu. Since 2014 this item has been one of the stand outs on the menu. People come from near and far to enjoy a quesarito. I don’t know what else to say but this is bad very bad," the petition reads.
See what Taco Bell fiends are saying about the beloved Quesarito below.
Nick Knows
#TacoBell getting rid of the Quesarito is the final of the plagues on 2020.— Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 15, 2020
You Will Be Missed
To my sweet dear chicken quesarito, you completed a part of me I didn’t even know was empty. I love you and you will be missed.— ••• (@taymwhitehead) July 15, 2020
Please Be Lies
@tacobell I have read rumors you’re discontinuing the quesarito and spicy potato soft taco! Please say these are lies 😢— N☀️ELLE (@noellewestfall) July 15, 2020
RIP
had maybe my last ever quesarito today. rip— katie🦜 (@helIokatie) July 15, 2020
I'll Never Be Back!
.@tacobell HOW does getting rid of the quesarito and potato items seem like a good idea to you? I'll never be back. Go ahead and search Taco Bell on here. See the outrage!— Jon Curry™ (@JCurryUnleashed) July 15, 2020
Please Don't Do This
@tacobell PLEASE DONT DO THIS TO ME. I CANNOT LOSE BOTH MY BELOVED CHEESY FIESTA POTATOES AND MY CHICKEN QUESARITO. PLEASE YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I WILL DIE WITHOUT THEM. Ok love you bye.— shannon (@shannonrforbes) July 15, 2020
Worst Birthday Ever
FIRST THE VOLCANO BURRITO, NOW THE QUESARITO? AND IN AUGUST? WHAT KINDA BIRTHDAY PRESENT IS THIS— Lex, the Yungest of Weeaboos 🐙 (@YungestWeeaboo) July 15, 2020
Cry
I will legitimately cry if they get rid of the quesarito— Hannah Gautreau (@mrsgautreau) July 15, 2020
Poop
removing the quesarito is a poo decision. it’s poop.— horse massacre (@torqpenderloin) July 15, 2020
All I Can Think About
I have healthy food cooking right now but all I'm thinking about is a quesarito from Taco Bell— Katie Kloppenburg (@katie_kloppen) July 15, 2020
