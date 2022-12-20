Taco Bell Testing Spicy Version of Popular Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza returned to menus this fall, but now the chain is testing out a spicy, cheesy version of the fan favorite. According to Chewboom, select test locations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma will be testing the new Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza starting on Thursday, December 22nd.

The classic Mexican Pizza consists of two crispy flour shells that are layered with beans, sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes, and a melted three cheese blend. The new Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza will take that classic Mexican Pizza and add a nacho cheese sauce and slices of spicy pickled jalapeno. This variation on the classic will be available at the test locations for a suggested price somewhere between $4.99 and $5.49 and can be purchased separately or as part of a combo which comes with two Crunchy Taco Supremes and a large drink.

The Mexican Pizza was first introduced by the chain in 1985, becoming a mainstay on Taco Bell menus nationwide until 2020. At the height of pandemic, the item found itself a victim of a reorganization that found many longtime favorites scrapped from the menu. One massive fan movement later and Taco Bell brought the Mexican Pizza back earlier this year. Demand for the Mexican Pizza was so great at the time of its return that it sold out quickly and had to once again be briefly removed from the menu until supply chain could catch up. The item is now currently back on menus nationwide.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release announcing the return of the item. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

Would you want to try the Cheesy Jalapeno Mexican Pizza? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!