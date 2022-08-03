Everyone's Ecstatic Taco Bell's Bringing the Mexican Pizza Back for Good
Just one month from now, the Mexican Pizza will be returning to the menus at Taco Bell restaurants across the country. After being removed from the menus during the pandemic, the beloved item made its return earlier this year. Its sudden disappearance, however, cranked up the fan demand and led to Taco Bell selling out of the ingredients needed to make them. Now, the chain has announced the item will return on a permanent basis beginning September 15th and, as you might suspect, people are ecstatic.
"Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list. From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs," Taco Bell chief Mark King previously said about the item.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Things are Looking Up
Mexican Pizza is coming back. Folks, I think things are turning around for us.— Joe Pardavila (@joepardavila) August 3, 2022
Spoilers
how they gonna tell the entire internet when the mexican pizza is coming back before the employees— Kara 🐍✨ (@kkarafaith) August 3, 2022
We Stan
Me – (sees article about @ryanehughes1 fav Taco Bell menu item, the Mexican pizza, retuning next month.
Me – “hey babe the Mexican pizza is coming back next month”
Her- ZERO HESITATION “yeah September 15th”
Me- well okay then…(in utter disbelief)— PJ Petersen (@pjpetersen5) August 3, 2022
Camping
The girlies and I will be camping outside till you open on 9/15 for the Mexican pizza @tacobell— ᴠᴀᴜsᴄʜ (@veeasyg) August 2, 2022
Live Mas
@tacobell Thank you, thank you, thank you! Live mas, lil mexican pizza 💜💜💜— Tanda Jackson (@tandamytanda) August 2, 2022
Christmas Morning
Waking up to this news is like waking up to Christmas morning, Halloween, and the Super Bowl all at the same time. #Mexicanpizza is back, baby! Hold my spot in line.— Aaron Walker (@AaronTWalker) August 2, 2022
Not a Drill
This is NOT a drill people. The Mexican Pizza is back for GOOD!!! @tacobell— Lissette Sandoval (@Lissetteisfetch) August 2, 2022