Everyone's Ecstatic Taco Bell's Bringing the Mexican Pizza Back for Good

Just one month from now, the Mexican Pizza will be returning to the menus at Taco Bell restaurants across the country. After being removed from the menus during the pandemic, the beloved item made its return earlier this year. Its sudden disappearance, however, cranked up the fan demand and led to Taco Bell selling out of the ingredients needed to make them. Now, the chain has announced the item will return on a permanent basis beginning September 15th and, as you might suspect, people are ecstatic.

"Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list. From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs," Taco Bell chief Mark King previously said about the item.

