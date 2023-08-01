Taco Tuesday Anthem Release After Trademark Liberation

Now that the Taco Tuesday trademark has been liberated for all to use, the holiday has its very own theme song. Tuesday, TacoTuesday.com—one of the driving forces behind the recent liberation—dropped a new Taco Tuesday anthem for fans to listen to as they prepare their feasts for the weekly outing.

"We needed a TacoTuesday.com song that matches our fun vibe. This song gets everyone excited to go out for tacos and captures the happiness that Taco Tuesday brings to the people of Earth. Jud's infectious energy expresses the feelings of joining friends and family to celebrate Taco Tuesday, and we couldn't be happier with what he has produced," Pamela Waitt, founder of TacoTuesday.com, said of the anthem. "In fact, we love this song so much, that we're challenging the internet to make their own Taco Tuesday videos using this original music."

Musician Jud Nester is the one behind the anthem, crafted out of his desire to celebrate Taco tuesday with those he loves.

"I was immediately drawn to TacoTuesday.com and their mission of spreading happiness through tacos," added Nester. "My passion for music is translated into this song and the energy is contagious. It's impossible not to groove to this jam AND crave tacos."

Why was Taco Tuesday trademarked?

Taco Tuesday had previously been trademarked by a regional taco chain called Taco John's. Once Taco Bell found out about that, the chain launched a national campaign in hopes of getting the United States Patent and Trademark Office to overturn the trademark. The USPTO didn't have to get involved, however, as Taco John's relinquished the trademark last month.

"I am grateful for all parties involved, I believe Taco John's did the right thing, and I deeply respect that, Taco Tuesday belongs to everyone. Now restaurants around the United States can freely celebrate Taco Tuesday without fear of retribution," Waitt said in a statement after Taco John's release was made public. "Restaurants depend on Taco Tuesdays to help their bottom line and millions of people love celebrating it. When something becomes as popular as Taco Tuesday, it cultivates a sense of familiarity and happiness among taco fans."