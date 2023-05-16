Taco Bell Reveals Plans to "Liberate" Taco Tuesday Trademark

Taco Bell says enough is enough. Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its intentions to "liberate" the "Taco Tuesday" trademark currently owned by one of the restaurant's direct competitors. Since 1989, Taco John's has laid claim to the popular saying, using it in its marketing efforts. Now, Taco Bell is hoping to lobby the United States Trademark office to reverse course and open the saying up to the public so that anyone can use it without potential legal ramifications.

As a part of the chain's new movement, it released the filing it filed with the USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. "People like tacos on Tuesdays. They just do," the filing reads in part. "It's even fun to say: 'Taco Tuesday.' Tacos have the unique ability to bring people together and bring joy to their lives on an otherwise mediocre day of the week. But since 1989, entities associated with Registrant have owned a federal trademark for 'Taco Tuesday.' Not cool."

Taco Bell goes on to say it's not looking to trademark the saying itself but rather, make it so the saying can legally be used by other restaurants around the country. The taco joint even launched a petition to have fans sign off on the movement. As of this writing, the petition has just under 100 signatures.

"So if you sign this petition in support of freeing the 'Taco T***day' trademark, that means you believe EVERYONE – from your local taco truck, to your favorite Mom & Pop taco joint, to us at Taco Bell – we repeat, EVERYONE should have the right to say 'Taco T***day' on everyone's favorite taco-day-of-the-week, without possibly getting sued," the petition reads.

The chain also isn't seeking any monetary damages, just the permission to use "Taco Tuesday" as a saying across its marketing efforts.

Its filing concludes with, "If one of us is not free to celebrate 'Taco Tuesday,' the none of us are free to celebrate 'Taco Tuesday.' A win for Taco Bell here is a win for all. When tacos win, we all win."