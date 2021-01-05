Tanya Roberts Reportedly Now Dead After Initial Premature Death Reports

✖

Tanya Roberts, who many know from the James Bond film A View to Kill as well as That 70s Show, has died at the age of 65. This follows a premature death announcement from her domestic partner yesterday that was later updated, but TMZ is reporting that the actress has passed away as of Monday night. Roberts passed away at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, and her partner Lance O'Brien told TMZ that he got a call from one of Tanya's doctor's Monday night shortly after 9 PM telling him Tanya had passed away. Roberts is survived by Lance and her sister Barbara Chase, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

