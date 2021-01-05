Tanya Roberts Reportedly Now Dead After Initial Premature Death Reports

Tanya Roberts, who many know from the James Bond film A View to Kill as well as That 70s Show, has died at the age of 65. This follows a premature death announcement from her domestic partner yesterday that was later updated, but TMZ is reporting that the actress has passed away as of Monday night. Roberts passed away at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, and her partner Lance O’Brien told TMZ that he got a call from one of Tanya’s doctor’s Monday night shortly after 9 PM telling him Tanya had passed away. Roberts is survived by Lance and her sister Barbara Chase, and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

Roberts’ acting career kicked off in 1976 and would hit a groove in 1980 with a recurring roll on Charlie’s Angels. She would then be featured in projects like The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and The Beast Master, followed by her role in 1985’s A View to Kill, where she starred opposite Roger Moore as Stacey Sutton.

She would continue to appear in projects like Silk Stalkings, Hot Line and The Blues Brothers Animated Series until becoming a staple of That ’70s Show as Midge Pinciotti, the mom of Donna. She would go on to appear in 81 episodes of the beloved series, and that was in addition to a successful modeling career that included ads for Clairol, Cool Ray sunglasses, and more.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.