Tanya Roberts, That '70s Show Actress, Still Alive, Despite Reports of Her Death Initially Confirmed by Her Rep

Actress, model, and producer Tanya Roberts is reportedly still alive, after widespread reports had indicated that she passed away over the weekend. The news of Roberts' condition was confirmed during Monday's episode of Inside Edition, as her longtime boyfriend, Lance O'Brien, was given the news in the middle of an interview. O'Brien confirmed that Roberts, who is best known for her roles on Charlie's Angels, A View to Kill, and That '70s Show, had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator at Cedars Sinai Medical Center after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve, but he was not able to be by her bedside until Sunday, when he'd believed that she was just hours away from dying.

“When she saw me and I was there, I saw her eyes open up," O'Brien revealed. "I felt good. I said, ‘Hey, her eyes are opening. Her eyes are opening.’ They told me that's just a reflex."

Reports from TMZ had initially indicated that Roberts had passed away on Sunday, with both O'Brien and her representative initially confirming the news. Tributes began to pour out for the actress in the hours that followed, with her That '70s Show and Bond costars celebrating her life.

Roberts is best known for her role as Julie Rogers in the final season of Charlie's Angels, and as Bond Girl Stacey Sutton in 1985's A View to Kill. Most recently, she portrayed Midge Pinciotti, the mom of Donna Pinciotti, on over 80 episodes of That '70s Show. Throughout her career, she also starred in a slew of genre B-movies, including The Beastmaster, Sins of Desire, Inner Sanctum, Favorite Deadly Sins, and Tourist Trap.

While Roberts has not acted onscreen since 2005's Barbershop, she has continued to reach out to her fans, speaking to them during live chats on Facebook.

