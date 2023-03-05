The 100, Grey's Anatomy Star Isaiah Washington Announces Retirement From Acting

The 100 and Grey's Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington is retiring from acting. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Dr. Preston Burke on Grey's, made the announcement on Twitter, In his tweet, Washington indicated that his role as Bass Reeves in the film Corsicana, which he also wrote and directed, will be his last and that he plans to travel "this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism."

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today," Washington wrote. "Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won. I'm no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a 'color construct' that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like Corsicana may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America. Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!"

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters,… https://t.co/ZHCoR15y6a pic.twitter.com/arTybceWKn — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) February 28, 2023

Washington starred on Grey's Anatomy for the first three seasons of the series but made headlines in 2007 when he was fired from the series after he allegedly made used a homophobic slur regarding costar T.R. Knight. While he initially denied using the slur, he later apologized for his behavior.

"I can neither defend nor explain my behavior," Washington said in a statement at the time. "I can also no longer deny to myself that there are issues I obviously need to examine within my own soul, and I've asked for help."

Washington would later return for one final appearance on Grey's in the series' tenth season. He also went on to star in The CW's The 100 as Thelonious Jaha in the series' first five seasons and has also appeared on Blue Bloods, Bull, and P-Valley among other series.