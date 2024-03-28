The Infamous Door from Titanic Sells at Auction

Rose may have promised Jack that she'd never let go, but when it comes to the iconic door that helped save the character in Titanic, someone else has — and it's now got a new home. According to EW, one lucky bidder paid more than $700,000 for the prop from 1997's Titanic in the recent Treasures From Planet Hollywood Auction which saw numerous iconic movie props from the Planet Hollywood vaults go up for sale. Also auctioned off were the whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Billy Murray's red rose bowling ball from Kingpin, and more. The Titanic door ended up being the top seller at $718,750.

"There were countless bidding wars during the Treasures of Planet Hollywood auction — so many we lost track," Joe Maddalena, Executive Vice President at Heritage Auctions said. "The extraordinary success of this auction proves what I've known all along: The interest in and appetite for modern-movie props and costumes — all of which were once displayed in Planet Hollywoods worldwide or part of their legendary archives — is profound, deep and insatiable."

Could Jack Have Fit on the Titanic Door?

Since Titanic's release in 1997, there's one question that fans of the film have asked, debated, researched, and explored nearly endlessly: could Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) have fit on that door with Rose (Winslet) and thus survived the ships sinking? It's a question that got as close to a definitive answer as possible last year in the National Geographic documentary special, Titanic: 25 Years Later.

In the special, filmmaker James Cameron and researchers tested the theory to see if Jack could have indeed fit on the floating debris without sinking it. However, even if he could have, the icy water and its effect would have created a different set of issues and even if Jack had gotten out of the freezing water, it might not have been enough to save him.

The Titanic "Door" Isn't Actually a Door

As it turns out, while everyone calls the iconic piece of debris a door, it's actually not a door. Cameron has previously explained that it's just a piece of paneling.

"It's, technically, not a door," Cameron said. "It's a piece of wood paneling from the first-class cabin."

Another Piece of Movie History Recently Sold at Auction

Last month, an original Star Wars draft script that once belonged to Harrison Ford sold at auction. According to the report, Ford left the script behind at a London rental, and it was sold for over $13,000. The script was a fourth draft of the original Star Wars screenplay. The pages were reportedly incomplete, but they did include some iconic scenes such as Chewbacca's introduction. The script was dated March 15, 1976, which was a little over a year before the film hit theaters. It also featured the title, The Adventures of Luke Starkiller.