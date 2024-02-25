Harrison Ford's Star Wars Script Sells at Auction

Over the years, Star Wars props and memorabilia have sold for a pretty penny. Last year, an original X-Wing sold for a record-setting $2.6 million, and other famous pieces from the franchise have also been auctioned off in recent years. Last week, Deadline reported that the latest Star Wars item to sell was an original draft script that once belonged to Harrison Ford (Han Solo). While this item didn't break any records, it still went for a decent amount of money.

According to the report, Ford left the script behind at a London rental, and it was sold for over $13,000. The script was a fourth draft of the original Star Wars screenplay. The pages were reportedly incomplete, but they did include some iconic scenes such as Chewbacca's introduction. The script was dated March 15, 1976, which was a little over a year before the film hit theaters. It also featured the title, The Adventures of Luke Starkiller.

The script was sold to an Austrian collector during a livestream auction last weekend. "It's got his DNA on it. It might even have [Ford's] sweat on it," Sarah Torode, co-owner of Excalibur Auctions, said during the auction.

Apparently, the owners of the home once rented by Ford found the script and claimed they didn't know who Ford or his Star Wars co-stars were despite the fact that the cast frequented the home in the summer of 1976.

What's Next For Harrison Ford?

Ford's Star Wars days are behind him, but he will soon be seen in another Disney-owned franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is taking over as Thaddeus Ross, who was originally played by William Hurt. Ford recently filmed Captain America: Brave New World, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn't know anything about it.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last year. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history.

When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included. However, recent evidence suggests Ford was just playing coy, and that Red Hulk will, in fact, be in the film.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 14th, 2025. In the meantime, you can watch Ford in various Star Wars and Indiana Jones films on Disney+.