The Walking Dead Star Alicia Witt’s Parents Mysteriously Found Dead

The parents of The Walking Dead star Alicia Witt have been found dead inside their Massachusetts with police indicating that the mysterious tragedy is now “under investigation” according to the New York Post. Per the report, Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered in their residence on Monday after Witt reached out to a nearby relative to check in on them as she hadn’t heard from her parents in a few days. On Tuesday night, Witt released a statement confirming her parents’ deaths and asking for privacy.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” Witt said. “I ask for some privacy at this time to drive and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

According to Lt. Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department, there were no signs of foul play and no trauma. It was reported that the couple had been dealing with furnace problems and were using a space heater, but the firefighters who responded to the scene did not find signs of carbon monoxide. According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, the state medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine cause of death. A neighbor told the Telegram & Gazette that she believed that the Witts had been ill for some time and that they had refused offers of help when it came to the care of their property from other neighbors.

Witt has had a long career in film and television, including The Walking Dead, Orange is the New Black, I Care a Lot, Twin Peaks, The Sopranos, Nashville, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Urban Legend, Vanilla Sky, and the 1984 adaptation of Dune. Witt, who is also a singer, recently released a new album and published a book as well.

In addition to Alicia, Robert and Diane Witt were parents to one son, Ian.

Our thoughts go out to Witt and her loved ones at this difficult time.