Thunderbolts Star Florence Pugh Debuts Shaved Head at Met Gala

The Met Gala took place Monday night and while the red carpet at the benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was the site for many notable figures to show off high fashion, Thunderbolt's star Florence Pugh not only showed up in a stunning Valentino gown, but she debuted a dramatic new hairstyle as well. Pugh made her Met Gala debut on Monday night revealing a shaved head. The star paired her new look with a dramatic, sky-high feathered headpiece for the event.

The dramatic hairstyle change is a surprising one. As early as Monday morning, Pugh was spotted out in Central Park with shoulder-length blonde hair and also had the same, shoulder-length hairstyle last week for a Tiffany & Co. event. You can check out Pugh's Met Gala look below.

Often called "Fashion's biggest night", the Met Gala — formally known as the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit — is an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, but it's also one of the most glamorous events of the year, with some of the most famous personalities across all industries invited to attend, dressed in their very best all on a theme. This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", a tribute to the late fashion designer and former creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85.

Over the course of his career, Lagerfeld designed for various houses — the aforementioned Chanel as well as Fendi and his own, eponymous label — and was well known not just for designs that incorporated aspects of Baroque and Rococo styles deeply connected to European culture, but his own personal style of black sunglasses, high, detachable collars, and fingerless gloves. It's these style elements that the stars brought out in force for the Met Gala this year. You can check out our roundup of some of our favorite notable looks here.

What Is Florence Pugh's Next Marvel Project?

Pugh is signed on to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Thunderbolts. It was recently reported that Pugh will be getting an "eight-figure" payday in her salary for multiple upcoming Marvel films. The movie will also feature Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster). It was previously announced that Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, Harrison Ford, has been cast as Thaddeus Ross and will first be appearing in Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by William Hurt in The Incredibly Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Sadly, Hurt passed away last year. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed to be directing Thunderbolts while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is signed on to write the script. Thunderbolts is expected to mark the end of Marvel's Phase 5.

What do you think of Pugh's Met Gala look and new, shaved head? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!