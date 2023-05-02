Met Gala 2023: Some of the Best and Most Interesting Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night

It's the first Monday in May and that means it's the Met Gala. Often called "Fashion's biggest night", the annual event — formally known as the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit — is an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, but it's also one of the most glamorous events of the year, with some of the most famous personalities across all industries invited to attend, dressed in their very best all on a theme. This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", a tribute to the late fashion designer and former creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85.

Over the course of his career, Lagerfeld designed for various houses — the aforementioned Chanel as well as Fendi and his own, eponymous label — and was well known not just for designs that incorporated aspects of Baroque and Rococo styles deeply connected to European culture, but his own personal style of black sunglasses, high, detachable collars, and fingerless gloves. It's these style elements that the stars brought out in force for the Met Gala this year. Many familiar famous faces brought their own spin on Lagerfeld's designs and stye while others brought items from the designer's archive to new life. Dua Lipa wore a gown from Chanel's 1992 haute couture collection designed by Lagerfeld and originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the runway. Nicole Kidman wore a Chanel couture gown Lagerfeld made her Chanel No. 5 ad (which was directed by Baz Luhrmann) back in 2004. And Barbie star Margot Robbie wore a gown first worn by Cindy Crawford in Chanel's 1993 fall couture show — and these were just three gowns among many from Lagerfeld's body of work.

Of course, there were some other show-stopping looks as well. Doja Cat channeled Lagerfeld's love of cats by arriving on the red carpet looking like an actual cat while Jared Leto took things one step further and showed up literally dressed as Lagerfeld's cat. He later shed his fur to reveal another ensemble underneath. And, of course, there were some other standout looks as well. In fact, there were a number of fantastic looks so we've rounded up some of our favorites. From archive vintage to homage to the late Lagerfeld to some wildly creative styles that may not have necessarily been on theme but were still stunning, here's a roundup of some of what we thought were the most memorable looks from this year's Met Gala — and be sure to let us know what your favorite look was in the comments.