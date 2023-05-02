Met Gala 2023: Some of the Best and Most Interesting Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night
It's the first Monday in May and that means it's the Met Gala. Often called "Fashion's biggest night", the annual event — formally known as the Costume Institute Gala or the Costume Institute Benefit — is an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, but it's also one of the most glamorous events of the year, with some of the most famous personalities across all industries invited to attend, dressed in their very best all on a theme. This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", a tribute to the late fashion designer and former creative director of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85.
Over the course of his career, Lagerfeld designed for various houses — the aforementioned Chanel as well as Fendi and his own, eponymous label — and was well known not just for designs that incorporated aspects of Baroque and Rococo styles deeply connected to European culture, but his own personal style of black sunglasses, high, detachable collars, and fingerless gloves. It's these style elements that the stars brought out in force for the Met Gala this year. Many familiar famous faces brought their own spin on Lagerfeld's designs and stye while others brought items from the designer's archive to new life. Dua Lipa wore a gown from Chanel's 1992 haute couture collection designed by Lagerfeld and originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the runway. Nicole Kidman wore a Chanel couture gown Lagerfeld made her Chanel No. 5 ad (which was directed by Baz Luhrmann) back in 2004. And Barbie star Margot Robbie wore a gown first worn by Cindy Crawford in Chanel's 1993 fall couture show — and these were just three gowns among many from Lagerfeld's body of work.
Of course, there were some other show-stopping looks as well. Doja Cat channeled Lagerfeld's love of cats by arriving on the red carpet looking like an actual cat while Jared Leto took things one step further and showed up literally dressed as Lagerfeld's cat. He later shed his fur to reveal another ensemble underneath. And, of course, there were some other standout looks as well. In fact, there were a number of fantastic looks so we've rounded up some of our favorites. From archive vintage to homage to the late Lagerfeld to some wildly creative styles that may not have necessarily been on theme but were still stunning, here's a roundup of some of what we thought were the most memorable looks from this year's Met Gala — and be sure to let us know what your favorite look was in the comments.
Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0rjJ23GWg2— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/aMPjjkXxSy— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan poses at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/nXlwfx4Mm1— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lCb5sNKoVg— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Also Jared Leto
Jared Leto at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/29Np5J3ONk— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/qxTtJpdnPw— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 2, 2023
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke arrives at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/Lt4HpSYczU— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oSQe8KX0sO— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/9sgwv7aKlt— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel arrives “dripping in gold” to host the 2023 #MetGala https://t.co/ZkKlS78M8y pic.twitter.com/1qTQ7fdfBB— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 1, 2023
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eupbmDq1I5— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vzUSXG7cZc— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vH5dXn639b— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xf4jnr7LON— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Jared Leto
Jared Leto is inside the giant fluffy cat suit at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/eTjQ2OHZ0g— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
Taika Waititi
Taika Waititi poses for photos at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/as5GR6Jz4V— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/i5Ptu3f3Ji— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Ice Spice
Ice Spice at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFLf1c pic.twitter.com/bXpeeoFc2X— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
Doja Cat
Doja Cat at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/wdKyjFPA4q— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oieW7VbCHH— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
Harvey Guillén
Harvey Guillén attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". #MetGala pic.twitter.com/a6yeOQNjUe— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
Baz Luhrman
Baz Luhrmann at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FZp6YjfeOS— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2023