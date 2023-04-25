Thunderbolts Star Says Film Is Unlike Any Marvel Movie Ever Released

Marvel Studios has been having its way at the box office and streaming for quite some time now, and they have no current plans to stop. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the next film the studio releases, but they are also about to begin production on numerous projects like Blade and Thunderbolts. The latter of which will focus on a Suicide Squad-like story but with a Marvel Studios twist. It was recently revealed that Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier would be reteaming with his Beef collaborator for the film as Lee Sung Jin is penning rewrites to tighten up the project. David Harbour, who is returning as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts, previously revealed that he hadn't read the script for the film as yet but is now talking the project up. While speaking with ET's Ash Crossan at CinemaCon, Harbour revealed that Thunderbolts is unlike any Marvel movie he's ever seen.

"It's really good. Marvel's changing it up," Harbour revealed. They're always surprising, but this particular team knows what they're doing. What this means in the universe is its own thing, but the team itself and the way they come together, it's very different from any other Marvel movie I've seen."

Thunderbolts Script is Currently Undergoing Rewrites

A recent report from industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed that Lee was hired to change the entire Thunderbolts script to make it more well-rounded and less Black Widow focused.

"I heard that they scrapped the other guys draft," Sneider said in the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast. "One of the problems with that Thunderbolts draft was that it had a similar problem to what Suicide Squad had, the David Ayer one, in that it was too focused on the Black Widow characters who are going to be in Thunderbolts and it wasn't an equal enough for the team. It just very much emphasized the characters we already knew."

Lee previously confirmed his involvement with Thunderbolts during the press tour for Beef, a Netflix series both he and Thunderbolts helmer Schreier worked together on. According to the writer, he's largely following Schreier's lead onb the project.

"I'm rewriting it," Lee said in an interview with Variety earlier this year. "It's the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there's a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn't help but sign on."

He added, "It's truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it's not my project, it's Jake's. It's such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I'm still talking to Jake every day. … I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them."

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

What do you think about David Harbour's comments? Are you excited for Thunderbolts? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!