Marvel's Thunderbolts Director Jake Schreier Boards Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is beefing up its stable of directors. Jake Schreier, who is coming off the critically acclaimed revenge dramedy BEEF for A24/Netflix and is directing the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment Thunderbolts for Marvel Studios, reportedly helmed an episode of the new live-action Star Wars series for Disney+. As reported by One Take News, the Paper Towns

filmmaker directed an episode of the Amblin-inspired series that tells the story of four kids who find themselves lost in the vastness of the galaxy trying to find their way home.

Schreier follows The Daniels — Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — as the latest behind-the-camera talent to board Skeleton Crew. The outlet previously reported Kwan and Scheinert co-directed an episode of the series, as did Green Knight and Disney+'s Peter Pan & Wendy filmmaker David Lowery.

Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy filmmaker Jon Watts created Skeleton Crew with his Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Christopher Ford. Lucasfilm officially announced the project during last year's Star Wars Celebration, revealing Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley, Captain Marvel) will star in the series executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy and The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. More details are expected to be announced this weekend during Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London.

Story details are under wraps, but Kennedy has described Skeleton Crew as a coming-of-age tale in the '80s spirit of Amblin and The Goonies.

Watts "came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," the Lucasfilm president told ComicBook. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space." In a separate interview, Favreau likened Skeleton Crew to an "Amblin-feeling movie with young people, who grew up in the Star Wars world and are exposed to adventure."

Skeleton Crew is set within the timeline of The Mandalorian — five years post-Return of the Jedi in the New Republic era — meaning it takes place concurrent with Mando-Verse series The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will stream exclusively on Disney+ and is expected to premiere later this year on the service, which is currently airing the final episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3.