TikTok Breaks Silence on Potential Ban

TikTok told fans that it has no plans to leave the United States after fervor erupted about a possible ban of the app on social media. President Trump talked about banning the popular application on Friday night and the user base freaked out. TikTok posted a message to their community on Twitter this morning reiterating their plan to remain in the U.S. and thanked fans for their support. The person speaking in the video is the company’s U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas. She told fans not to worry about the events of the last few days despite the President’’s words. Microsoft had reportedly been in conversations around purchasing the app and those talks were put on hold after the news of Trump's feelings began to circulate this weekend.

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok everyday. Bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you, and we’re not planning on going anywhere,” Pappas explained. “TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, create ideas, and connect with individuals across different backgrounds. We are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home. I’m also proud of our 1,500 U.S. employees that work on this app every day. The additional 10,000 jobs that we’re bringing into this country over the next three years.”

A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020

She continues, “I’m thrilled about our U.S. Creator Fund, where we just announced our $1 billion fund to support our creators. When it comes to safety and security, we’re building the safest app because we know it’s the right thing to do. So, we appreciate the support. We’re here for the long run. Continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”

Mashable reached out to TikTok for comment and got a statement from an official spokesperson about the events leading up to all this drama.

While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok," the spokesperson told Mashable. "Hundreds of millions of people come to TikTok for entertainment and connection, including our community of creators and artists who are building livelihoods from the platform. We’re motivated by their passion and creativity, and committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform."

