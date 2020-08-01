President Trump Says He'll Ban TikTok, Fans Lobby for Return of Vine

TikTok is rumored to be banned as early as this weekend and now social media is clamoring for a return to Vine. All of this comes after reports that Microsoft was positioning itself to buy the company earlier today. President Trump then told a group of reporters that he intended to ban the popular video app and chaos ensued on social media. A quick scroll through Twitter has younger users lamenting the death of another popular platform. In other circles, it has become an opportunity for older millennials to remember the treasure trove of rare Vines that mostly live on in our memories now after the app was shuttered. There are some amazing compilations on YouTube, but nothing compared to some of the chaos that

“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told the press pool about it on Air Force One, before calling the decision an act of severance. “Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that.”

I talked about Vine’s successor to the short-form throne, Byte, when the app announced its release.

me realizing i’m gonna have to watch “tiktok compilations” on youtube like i did with vine pic.twitter.com/qBCAZTcn5u — kat (@katiannasimoes) August 1, 2020

“Well, let’s get one thing out of the way, it’s technically not Vine, but more like a spiritual successor called Byte. Dom Hofmann was a co-founder of the millennial favorite video app before it got absorbed by Twitter and shuttered. The entire course of events left a lot of people shook online when it happened. But, now, you can get that six-second hype back on the new platform. Before too long, social media users that missed the extraordinarily silly videos that Vine used to churn out had to see what all the fuss was about for themselves.”

“As of right now, there’s no augmented reality filters, transition effects or other cool extras that now come standard on these social media platforms. But, what is there is what made Vine so appealing in the first place, and that is the brevity. Just like when Twitter used to have the 140 character limit, the constraints of format forced people to be creative. It is no wonder that a lot of the changes to the blue bird app have had the effect of both enabling new expression with absolutely laying waste to some old joke formats. A side bonus of Byte’s emergence is that a new crop of social media users get their chance to flex their muscles on the platform.”

