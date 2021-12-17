Spider-Man Fans Wish Tom Holland A Happy Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel fans are wishing Tom Holland a happy birthday, as the Spider-Man actor turns 25 today, June 1st. To say that Holland has hit his stride in his 20s would be a series understatement: Holland's has shot to the top of the list of Hollywood's go-to leading men, with franchises like Spider-Man and the upcoming Uncharted video game adaptation under his belt.

Speaking of the former: fans were hoping that the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to drop on Tom Holland's birthday as they did for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on star Simu Liu in April. However, early signs are that Tom Holland's birthday won't involve a Spider-Man 3 trailer present.

Our Favorite Gemini

Indeed, out of all the Geminis we know, Tom Holland is top of the list. 

prevnext

Favorite Person Ever

Forget Geminis - Tom Holland is a lot of people's favorite person, period! 

prevnext

Top Spoiler

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo teases Holland for being the biggest spoiler out of the whole Marvel Studios actor ensemble. 

prevnext

Unlimited Range

Tom Holland has shown that he indeed has enough range and depth as an actor to make his Marvel movie death scene a tear-jerking masterpiece. 

prevnext

Thirst King

This is literally a birthday tribute to Tom Holland from an entire fan account dedicated to thirsting over him. Clout. 

prevnext

From Then 'Til Now

Look how much our boy has grown! Like fine wine, he's only that much better at a quarter-century old!

prevnext

The One And Only

The one and only, looking super dapper in this shot. Happy Birthday Tom Holland! 

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th. The trailer will be out... hopefully any day now. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of