Spider-Man Fans Wish Tom Holland A Happy Birthday
Marvel fans are wishing Tom Holland a happy birthday, as the Spider-Man actor turns 25 today, June 1st. To say that Holland has hit his stride in his 20s would be a series understatement: Holland's has shot to the top of the list of Hollywood's go-to leading men, with franchises like Spider-Man and the upcoming Uncharted video game adaptation under his belt.
Speaking of the former: fans were hoping that the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to drop on Tom Holland's birthday as they did for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on star Simu Liu in April. However, early signs are that Tom Holland's birthday won't involve a Spider-Man 3 trailer present.
Our Favorite Gemini
happy birthday to my fave gemini, @tomholland1996 😘 pic.twitter.com/gKXNe0VLfK— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 1, 2021
Favorite Person Ever
happy birthday to my favorite person ever, tom holland <3pic.twitter.com/hJw9SAosUh— ًTOM BIRTH (@schafrue) June 1, 2021
Top Spoiler
Happy Birthday to the one who spoils more about the MCU than me and my fellow @Russo_Brothers twin, @TomHolland1996 🥳 pic.twitter.com/XJMoRdAQiU— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 1, 2021
Unlimited Range
happy birthday to tom holland and his unlimited range pic.twitter.com/ORQUr4x3cy— ًimaan (@dayapeters) May 31, 2021
Thirst King
happy birthday to my one and only, my main man, TOM HOLLAND. 🥳 hope you have an amazing birthday, baby! 💜 thank you for being a source of joy and happiness for millions around the world just by being yourself. 🥰
you are so very much loved, specially by me ❤️😅. cheers! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/m6C91Vcd92— alfonso (@lfonsoHolland) June 1, 2021
From Then 'Til Now
happy birthday to the most caring and sweetest person, tom holland. hope he has an amazing day spending time with family and friends. the most inspiring, talented and dedicating person he is with what he does comes from a heart of gold. appreciate and admire him so much pic.twitter.com/9CUN0s8wbY— ✨Maria✨TOM'S DAY (@quackzonqueen) May 31, 2021
The One And Only
Happy 25th Birthday to Spider-Man himself, the one and only Tom Holland! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TVn1qtIcVS— Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) June 1, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th. The trailer will be out... hopefully any day now.