Marvel Fans Hoping For The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release On Tom Holland's Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel fans are hoping that the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to drop on Tom Holland's birthday, which is June 1st. Social media has been buzzing about the first look at the next Spider-Man movie for weeks now, and a lot of theory and speculation has pointed to Holland's birthday being a key likely target window for Sony and Marvel Studios to debut No Way Home's trailer. There's precedent for that hope: Marvel recently premiered the trailer for its September film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on April 19th, the birthday of Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu.

Check out the level of faith and hope that Marvel has that Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer is going to be here tomorrow:

All Eyez On Spidey

Those glancing eye emojis are going hard on social media right now. Where are you, Spider-Man trailer? 

It's a Probability...

The probabilities seem good enough - maybe we'll get lucky! 

Probable, Not Certain

Yes, Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer arriving tomorrow is a possibility - but it's far from certainty. 

Don't Disappoint Us!

At this point, fans are going to be pretty crushed if Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer doesn't arrive tomorrow. 

Makes Sense

I mean, if Comicbook.com is saying it... 

Gotta Be The Same as Shang-Chi, Right?

If it worked for Shang-Chi it's gotta work for Spider-Man: No Way Home, right? 

What Did You Get Him, Marvel?

Seriously though, what else do you get the kid who has it all: a gift only Kevin Feige can give. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th. The trailer will be out... hopefully any day now. 

