Marvel Fans Hoping For The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release On Tom Holland's Birthday

Marvel fans are hoping that the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to drop on Tom Holland's birthday, which is June 1st. Social media has been buzzing about the first look at the next Spider-Man movie for weeks now, and a lot of theory and speculation has pointed to Holland's birthday being a key likely target window for Sony and Marvel Studios to debut No Way Home's trailer. There's precedent for that hope: Marvel recently premiered the trailer for its September film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on April 19th, the birthday of Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu.

