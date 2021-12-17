Marvel Fans Hoping For The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release On Tom Holland's Birthday
Marvel fans are hoping that the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to drop on Tom Holland's birthday, which is June 1st. Social media has been buzzing about the first look at the next Spider-Man movie for weeks now, and a lot of theory and speculation has pointed to Holland's birthday being a key likely target window for Sony and Marvel Studios to debut No Way Home's trailer. There's precedent for that hope: Marvel recently premiered the trailer for its September film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on April 19th, the birthday of Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu.
Check out the level of faith and hope that Marvel has that Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer is going to be here tomorrow:
All Eyez On Spidey
Tomorrow is Tom Holland’s birthday...👀
No Way Home Trailer??👀 pic.twitter.com/Bej04uu2jV— 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® (@NewEraZach) May 31, 2021
Those glancing eye emojis are going hard on social media right now. Where are you, Spider-Man trailer?prevnext
It's a Probability...
There is probability that we might see the teaser trailer of #SpiderManNoWayHome tomorrow .— Rithvik Shetty (@Shetty10Rithvik) May 31, 2021
Since it's the birthday of Tom Holland .
Or midnight of June 1st to make it closer to Kevin Feige's birthday.
Who knows .....#Marvel#Sony#TobeyMaguire #AndrewGarfield #Tomholland
The probabilities seem good enough - maybe we'll get lucky!prevnext
Probable, Not Certain
It's Tom Holland's 25th birthday tomorrow, so it's probable...— Mike Dasik (Spidey's the best!) (@DasikCZ) May 31, 2021
But definitely not sure.
Yes, Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer arriving tomorrow is a possibility - but it's far from certainty.prevnext
Don't Disappoint Us!
If we don’t get some spidey content on tom holland’s birthday tomorrow.. 😒 #SpiderManNoWayHome— R 🇫🇷 (@Remi_Emeriau) May 31, 2021
At this point, fans are going to be pretty crushed if Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer doesn't arrive tomorrow.prevnext
Makes Sense
One theory was the trailers drops on June 1st Tom Holland birthday that actually makes sense probably https://t.co/pM2EhEo2X1— dan sullivan (@DansullivanDan) May 31, 2021
I mean, if Comicbook.com is saying it...prevnext
Gotta Be The Same as Shang-Chi, Right?
@TomHolland1996 (spiderman actor)
Birthday is Tomorrow(June 1st) so we might get a Spiderman-no way home trailer
As we got shang-chi trailer on @SimuLiu (shang-chi actor?
That must be the case yes— Waiting for LOki series to drop by @Marvel (@0Vanify) May 31, 2021
If it worked for Shang-Chi it's gotta work for Spider-Man: No Way Home, right?prevnext
What Did You Get Him, Marvel?
Tomorrow #TomHolland’s birthday. I hope @MarvelStudios will give him birthday gift - first @SpiderManMovie trailer. #SpiderManNoWayHome #Marvel #TomHolland— Emirgamzayev Orxan (@OrXaNcHiK) May 31, 2021
Seriously though, what else do you get the kid who has it all: a gift only Kevin Feige can give.
Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th. The trailer will be out... hopefully any day now.prev