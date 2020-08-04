Twilight Fans Celebrate Release of Midnight Sun
Over a decade since Breaking Dawn hit bookstores and concluded Stephenie Meyer's beloved Twilight Saga, a new chapter has arrived. Announced back in May, Midnight Sun hit bookstores on Tuesday, August 4th and now fans have the chance to read the events of Twilight not from Bella Swan's perspective, but from Edward Cullen's instead. And Twilight fans are celebrating in a big way on social media about this exciting return to the beloved book series.
For many fans, part of the excitement about Midnight Sun comes from the fact that the book was originally meant to be released in 2008 with the conclusion of the Twilight Saga. However, the book's manuscript was leaked online, and Meyer pulled the plug on its planned debut leaving fans wondering if the novel would ever see official release. Now, it has -- and you can read the official synopsis for yourself below.
"This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?
"In Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love."
Want to see just how happy fans are for Midnight Sun's release? Read on for a selection of reactions and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Midnight Sun is available now.
Happy release day!
Happy #MidnightSun release day laid ease 💅🏼 pic.twitter.com/iTaRg8zgm2— kayla ✨ (@kaylajaldrich) August 4, 2020
Reading this forever
My Edward Cullen loving ass is going to be reading for the foreseeable forever #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/GTl4Pa9KAO— Jordan ϟ ⚯͛ (@_lawlz) August 4, 2020
Must protect the book
happy midnight sun day!!! #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/XATeZVtzcF— paige (@paigeb1603) August 4, 2020
Twelve years of waiting
Happy August 4th! Midnight Sun is out TODAY after a 12 years wait. This time we get to hear Edward Cullen’s mind. We are coming back to Forks now...#MidnightSun #Twilight pic.twitter.com/vPYUvhpSFg— |Kristen| MS spoilers (@bellaxkristen) August 4, 2020
Just waiting forever
My copy of Midnight Sun just arrived. I’ve been patiently waiting for this day since 2008 when the partial draft was posted. #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/DAHRsT1fcq— ang (@blondeboooks) August 4, 2020
Acquired!
BOOK ACQUIRED! My inner twihard is screaming 😍 #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/0e9jNSZIxZ— Tay Nicole (@taydizzle05) August 4, 2020
Got it!
I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT I GOT IT #MIDNIGHTSUN pic.twitter.com/GexILezTwu— Abby (@perksofabby) August 4, 2020
What a time to be alive
a @taylorswift13 album AND #MidnightSun release within two weeks ... my heart cannot take it 🤯😭🤩— savannah (@savannahjames15) August 4, 2020
Flashback time
Today I am 12 years old again, sitting on my porch waiting for my copy of #MidnightSun to arrive.— Amy Rose (@archosaur_) August 4, 2020
But not everyone has book in hand...
Currently me ‘cause I can only pick up #MidnightSun tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fqZoJzgeUv— FaliceBarchie ✨ #wightlighter 😍 (@anchors_ahoy) August 4, 2020
