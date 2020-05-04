Midnight Sun: Twilight Saga Sequel Announced By Stephenie Meyer

More than a decade after Breaking Dawn hit bookshelves around the world, the beloved Twilight Saga is returning for another round. In the earliest hours of Monday morning, Twilight author Stephanie Meyer announced a brand new book in the series. The new installment is called Midnight Sun, and it's one that fans have been waiting a long time to read. This new story will tell the events of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, rather than Bella Swan's.

Midnight Sun will arrive on shelves later this year, on August 4th, according to the author. That gives longtime Twilight fans just a few more months to wait before seeing more of the story they love. Below, you can check out the official synopsis for Midnight Sun, as well as the book's cover.

"This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting beautiful, mysterious Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experienced in his long life as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?

"In Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love."

(Photo: Little Brown & Company)

Midnight Sun was originally supposed to be released in 2008, along with the conclusion of the initial Twilight Saga. However, the manuscript for the book was leaked online, causing Meyer to pull the plug on the planned debut. Fans wondered if the author would ever change her mind and release the novel, but 12 years of no announcements left them with little hope. Fortunately, it seems like a change of heart has occurred, and Midnight Sun is on the way in just a few short months.

The Divergent book series took a similar approach to extending its story, releasing a novel from the perspective of its main love interest, Four, after publishing its initial trilogy.

In addition to the extension of the Twilight story, The Hunger Games will also be getting a new chapter this year. Suzanne Collins is set to release the prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes later this month.

Are you excited to read the newest book in the Twlight Saga? Let us know in the comments!

