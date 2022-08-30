Twitter Launches New Circle Feature

Twitter has launched Twitter Circles and fans are seeing how this all works out. The new feature basically allows users to send out posts to small groups of 150, rather than their entire follower count. Twitter is hoping that this feature can limit the reach of some posts. The entire site has a bit of a knack for intense reactions and harassment on some posts once they get outside of certain interest areas. Even thoughts about hot dog condiments can turn into a trending topic with more than 1,000 posts if the news day is slow enough. But, more than that, the company has to believe this can do something to curb the harassment for users who might be at more risk like marginalized posters. It's been a front that Twitter has been grappling to address for years now. It will be interesting to see if this is the change that starts to improve things.

Jay Sullivan is the Consumer and Revenue Product general manager for Twitter. He talked to TODAY about the Circles rollout. The aim is to make Twitter more "approachable."

When you have a big Tweet that's meant for a smaller crowd, send it to your Twitter Circle –– now available for everyone.



Select up to 150 people who can view and interact with the Tweets you send in your Circle. Get started from the Tweet composer or sidebar menu. pic.twitter.com/c4YJTJpOGQ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 30, 2022

"We know that tweeting can sometimes feel a little intimidating and overwhelming, especially for new users of the platform," he began. "So one of the things that I've been focused on leading our product team is making Twitter more approachable for people. And the way I think of this is this idea of experiencing Twitter on your own terms, meaning the way that you want."

"We know that tweeting can sometimes feel a little intimidating and overwhelming, especially for new users of the platform," Sullivan added. "So one of the things that I've been focused on leading our product team is making Twitter more approachable for people. And the way I think of this is this idea of experiencing Twitter on your own terms, meaning the way that you want."

"The thing that we were hearing about this is people really felt like they were finding their groove when it came to tweeting without the pressure of doing it on the public timeline," he continued. "And that really told us, wow, there is something to this idea of giving people that choice and control and Twitter on their own terms. So we felt really excited to bring it to everybody."

Will you be using Twitter Circles? Let us know down in the comments!