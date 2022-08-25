Twitter Adds a New Spaces Feature

Twitter is evolving its Spaces tab with another new type of media for users to engage with: podcasts. The social platform announced this week its plans to integrate podcasts into Spaces, the feature which allows listeners to tune into conversations between hosts and other speakers geared towards specific topics. These added podcasts are part of a larger Spaces test with other features intended to make it easier for people to engage in the audio content they're looking for.

Given that Spaces are already all about listening to other people talk about topics, it makes sense that podcasts would be incorporated into this Spaces as well. Twitter said in a blog post associated with this announcement that the feature would be live in the app as of August 25th for "to a group of global English-speaking audience on iOS and Android." Some people responding to the tweet about the update said that they hadn't seen the Spaces redesign just yet, so if you haven't either, look for it to roll out soon.

"Starting Thursday, August 25, we're integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab," Twitter said. "We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place."

Users will find these podcasts in personalized hubs within the Spaces Tab, Twitter said, hubs that include popular podcasts as well as either live or recorded Spaces chats. These hubs will be categorized according to different interests and are influenced by what users interact with on Twitter overall, so if you spend time interacting with any one platform or outlet, Twitter says you'll probably see a related podcast suggested in the Spaces Tab.

good news, today we’re starting to test a new Spaces Tab



even better news, it includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and (of course) recorded + live Spaces pic.twitter.com/TGS2aVsUI1 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 25, 2022

"This redesign introduces personalized hubs that group audio content together by specific themes like News, Music, Sports, and more," Twitter said. "Now Twitter listeners will be able to easily access a more personalized selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics that are most relevant to them."

Look for podcasts to be implemented in the Spaces Tab as of Thursday, and keep an eye out for them to be available in the future if you don't see them just yet.