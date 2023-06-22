UFC's Dana White Working to Make Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk Fight Happen, 'Biggest Fight Ever'

Earlier today the fight world got a rather massive surprise, though it wasn't due to any well-known fighters. It was actually thanks to two of tech's biggest names Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, as Facebook and Meta owner Zuckerberg accepted Tesla and Twitter owner Musk's challenge to a fight. It turns out that UFC CEO Dana White is doing his best to make this fight a reality, as he reveals to TMZ that he has spoken to both Zuckerberg and Musk and both seem to be 100% committed to making this fight a reality as well.

"Just to give some clarification, what he said was Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that's what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White said.

When asked how he knew they wanted to do this, White said, "Because they both said 'yeah, we'll do it' (laughs). They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up and said 'is he serious?' And I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked him and he said 'I'm dead serious.' And I agree with you Harvey. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

While neither person is a professional fighter, White said that's part of what makes it must-see TV, and everybody would want to watch it. "Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity, and you don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it," White said.

"If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That's what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they're serious and we can figure it out, figure out a way to p0ull this off, I would absolutely positively do this", White said. When asked if they would do the fight for charity, White said, "I don't think either one of them need any money. I don't think it would be a money thing for either one of them. They've both talked about what they could raise for charity. It would be a massive number. They both pick a charity they care about, and crazy money."

White was then asked about both competitors' fighting experience, and Zuckerberg seems to have the edge in that regard since he's actively involved with competitions. "Mark takes the sport very seriously. He trains very hard. He is actually is good at Jiu-Jitsu. Good at stand up. And Elon tells me that he's done martial arts. He's done Jiu-Jitusu. And he says people might not think this of me but I've been in plenty of fights growing up in South Africa."

White added one last note, saying "This is the biggest fight that could ever be made in the history of the world. It's that big." He then compared it to the previous all-time fight in Mayweather vs McGregor.

"The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor, I just think it triples that -- it triples what that did, there's no limit on what this thing could make, because like you were saying in the room today. You had a room full of women and men. Some are probably fight fans. Most are probably not. Everybody would watch it. Everybody would want to see it. This is the biggest fight in the history of the world," White said.