Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Challenge to Fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg has accepted a challenge to fight Elon Musk and no, this is not clickbait. The world is run by very rich men, this is no secret. Twitter and Facebook/Meta are owned by two of the most powerful men in the world who have their hands in various areas of the tech industry. Elon Musk runs a successful electric car company, is trying to lead space expeditions that will ideally get us to Mars, has an internet provider, and most recently, acquired one of the world's biggest social media platforms in Twitter. Zuckerberg has control over Meta, which is an umbrella that contains Facebook, Instagram, Meta Quest, and so much more.

With that said, these two powerful men may be going toe to toe in an arena soon enough. Over on Twitter, in response to a tweet about Mark Zuckerberg's Meta possibly copying Twitter, Elon Musk made some jabs at the Facebook owner. Someone joked that Musk should be careful as Zuckerberg does ju jitsu now, prompting Musk to challenge Zuckerberg to a cage match. Over on his Instagram story, Zuckerberg responded and said that Musk should send him the location of their supposed battlegrounds. This response then led to The Verge reaching out to a Meta spokesperson who confirmed Mark Zuckerberg is totally serious and the "story speaks for itself." Musk has stated that he'd like to duke it out in a Vegas octagon. As of right now, we have no idea if or when this will actually take place... but god, it would be so funny.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg does have some martial arts background, so he does seem like he is at least somewhat capable of taking on somebody in a fight. They're also both mega rich so they could easily hire the world's best fighters to train them. Either way, we'll be keeping a close eye on this story and hoping that it pans out into a hilarious pay-per-view event.

Do you want to see Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk fight? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.