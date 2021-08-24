Ultimate Princess Celebration Castle Listed On Zillow In Celebration Of Disney's World Princess Week

✖

With a new toy Princess castle available from Hasbro, Disney wanted to find a special way to celebrate. What they came up with? Well, that Princess castle is a piece of real estate in terms of storytelling, right? So why not take it to Zillow to show off? That's right: in honor of the campaign and Disney’s first-ever World Princess Week on August 23 – 29, Hasbro has partnered with online real estate marketplace Zillow to create an interactive online listing for its new Hasbro’s Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle ("for entertainment purposes only," they note in their press release).

You can check it out here. The official listing text is below.

Once upon a time, there was a Zillow listing that made your Disney Princess dreams come true. Beginning today, Disney Princess fans and Zillow surfers alike can browse the Ultimate Princess Celebration Castle listing live on Zillow.com. The magical listing includes details on the fully furnished rooms and interior design, including vintage appliances, a transforming garden swing fit for royalty, lofty windows, and even an elegant clawfoot tub. Interested “buyers” can check out the listing for insight on the castle’s previous visitors and maybe even become one themselves. With this listing, fairytales are only a block away!

“After a year of skyrocketing ‘Zillow surfing’ and general interest in real estate Hasbro joined in on the fun with our very own dream home, the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle,” said Kristin Hamilton, vice president, Global Brands at Hasbro. “Working with Zillow to unveil the castle and create a unique experience for our fans and consumers lets them experience the magic and wonder of a Disney Princess Castle playset like never before.”

Fans can also check out new content including an exclusive castle tour from home renovation and real estate stars Tarek El Moussa (HGTV’s Flip or Flop) and Heather Rae Young (from the Netflix hit Selling Sunset). The pair shared their excitement for the castle saying, “We are delighted to be working with Hasbro to showcase the one-of-a-kind Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle. Being big fans of Disney in our family combined with our backgrounds in home renovation and design, we can definitely appreciate the extravagant designs and layouts this playset has to offer. We are excited to share the grand tour of the three floor, six room castle as well as many of it’s other surprises.”

You can get Hasbro's Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle toy at most major retailers.