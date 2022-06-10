Universal Orlando Resort: The Most Thrilling Experiences of the Summer, Ranked

With Memorial Day just weeks away, the summer season is almost upon us, and with the coronavirus pandemic delaying countless vacation plans in recent years, people from all over the world will actually be able to leave town in the coming months, many of which are setting their sights on Universal Orlando Resort. While the destination is fun for the entire family, some thrillseekers are mainly interested in all the ways in which they can elevate their heart rate, with the resort having three different parks full of all manner of experiences to fulfill those wishes. No matter where you might be traveling from or what franchises you love, the parks have something for everyone. The sprawling nature of the parks means that, for someone to fully appreciate everything the Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, it's recommended you visit for at least three days, devoting a day each to Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure, and Universal's Volcano Bay. Additionally, for those who truly want to expedite their thrills, Universal Express passes are highly encouraged, as they allow you priority access to the various parks' most sought-after destinations. While some attractions are currently being renovated, there's still a lot to check out in the summer of 2022. Scroll down to see our picks for the most thrilling experiences at Universal Orlando Resort and head to their official website to secure your tickets today!

10) E.T. Adventure (Universal Studios Florida) (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) Physically thrilling, E.T. Adventure is not, but for fans of Steven Spielberg and his masterpiece E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, this ride is something that must be experienced. While no one has dared attempt to follow up the beloved movie with a sequel, this ride is the next best thing, as riders travel through the sky on "bikes" and amongst the forest back to E.T.'s home planet, which adds new and mind-bending insight into the creature's origins. Perhaps seeing what E.T.'s homeworld is like proves why it's best it never earned a sequel, but this unique ride continues to show guests why it has remained relatively unchanged since it first opened in 1990. BONUS: As if the ride having music composed by John Williams doesn't add enough authenticity to the experience, pay close attention to E.T.'s remarks at the end of the ride as he wishes you safe travels for a touching surprise.

9) Universal's Volcano Bay Surely an experience worth dedicating an entire day to, the summer temperatures in Orlando will have anyone looking for an excuse to cool off, with Universal's Volcano Bay providing that and much more. Not only does Volcano Bay offer you relaxing experiences to beat the heat, but it does offer various thrilling experiences, such as the Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides, the Krakatau Aqua Coaster, or the Honu ika Moana slide. Volcano Bay will make you think you've traveled to a tropical locale while in Orlando, and the delicious Waturi Fusion Ice Cream and its blend of banana, blue raspberry, orange, and strawberry flavors is virtually worth price of admission alone.

8) Skull Island: Reign of Kong (Universal's Islands of Adventure) (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) Universal Studios characters don't get much bigger than King Kong, and Skull Island: Reign of Kong manages to honor the larger-than-life primate with this motion simulation experience. Tasked with recovering a colleague on a treacherous jungle expedition, you'll encounter a variety of prehistoric beasts, surprisingly finding yourself wishing for Kong's arrival. The blend of 3D effects with the simulated motion makes for an exciting experience, and while you might not be fearful of Kong actually destroying your vehicle, this ride plays out more like a short Kong film, immersing the rider in all that Skull Island has to offer. No matter where you sit on the ride and no matter where you look, you truly feel like you've been transported to the primitive locale, making this a can't-miss experience for King Kong fans.

7) TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3-D (Universal Studios Florida) As fans wait for the next installment in the Transformers franchise to hit theaters, the next best thing is immersing yourself in a battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, with this ride fully immersing you in the heat of the action. Motion simulator rides aren't for everyone, as the specific visual effects involved can create quite a disorienting experience, but the ways in which this ride blends together real-world sets and 3D imagery feels seamless, thanks to the narrative of the adventure incorporating concrete and battle-worn city streets for an exciting excursion that rivals the intensity of the feature films.

6) The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man (Universal's Islands of Adventure) (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort) Another motion-simulator ride that organically blends together real-world elements with visual trickery to a surprisingly effective degree, it's easy to see why this ride was a major hit when it first opened, which only got better with recent visual upgrades. The ride throws you into a battle unfolding between the Wall-Crawler and the Sinister Syndicate, with the variety of threats you're facing allowing for a number of different encounters to unfold. Adding an extra layer of engagement is that Spider-Man himself doesn't let you just be a bystander, but is actively trying to save you throughout the battle, truly immersing you in the adventure. BONUS: Keeping in tradition with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this ride has four cameos from Stan Lee, so keep your eyes peeled, while the ride's exit narration was one of the last pieces of dialogue Lee recorded before he passed away in 2018.

5) Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts (Universal Studios Florida) The last motion simulator experience on our list is understandably the best, as it leans much more heavily into the "motion" component of such a ride. As any Harry Potter fan can tell you, there are countless catacombs beneath Gringotts Wizarding Bank, with this ride taking you through twists and turns and plunging you into the darkness, all while you face Voldemort and Bellatrix Lestrange. Luckily, you're not alone, as your favorite Potter allies are there to help you out, with the appearance of beloved characters and the ride's connections to the Wizarding World delighting devout fans of the franchise, while the various plunges and drops are exciting enough to thrill even muggles.

4) Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit (Universal Studios Florida) While it might not have a connection to a popular movie franchise, that doesn't make the Rip Ride Rockit any less thrilling. Virtually anywhere you are in the park, you can look in its direction and be impressed by how it starts with a 90-degree climb straight up into the sky before its first plunge sends you on a riveting experience. Opening in 2009, part of the thrill of the Rip Ride Rockit is that, despite its vertical climb straight up, it features a lap-bar restraint instead of an over-the-shoulder restraint, increasing the intensity of the impressive ride. Partner this with the option to select the soundtrack to your ride, with selections ranging from Mötley Crüe to Kanye West, and you get a high-octane outing. BONUS: The ride itself presents riders with more than two dozen musical selections, but the ride also has an even longer list of secret songs available, including tracks from The Doors, Blink-182, Modest Mouse, and Public Enemy. Riders can ask the ride operators for a list of these secret selections, one of which even includes Kermit the Frog's "Rainbow Connection."

3) Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure (Universal's Islands of Adventure) Despite not feeling quite as death-defying as the Rip Ride Rockit, what the Motorbike Adventure lacks in frightening twists and turns, it makes up for in Harry Potter iconography. As soon as you enter that two-person motorbike, you'll feel like you're really experiencing a journey on Hagrid's famous ride, before the ride really kicks into high gear. What makes this ride so thrilling is that, rather than relying on breakneck speeds, the intensity has many ups and downs, so coming out of a high-velocity plunge, the speed slows to allow you to witness elements from the Harry Potter franchise, only to then surprise you with explosive acceleration. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure strikes the best balance of story and speed of any ride at all of Universal Orlando Resort.

2) The Incredible Hulk Coaster (Universal's Islands of Adventure) A ride worthy of its namesake, witnessing the Incredible Hulk Coaster in action is truly a sight to behold. A majority of the park's coasters accommodate merely two riders per row, so being able to allow four riders per row results in a massive car, rivaling the stature of the Hulk himself. The intensity isn't just in witnessing the ride in action, however, as the ride is just as volatile and unexpected as Bruce Banner's emotions, as the ride spins, dives, and inverts in countless unexpected ways. The Incredible Hulk Coaster was the top priority for park guests for a number of years, and for good reason, as it was an experience that no trip to the Islands of Adventure would be complete without.