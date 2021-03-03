Universal's Epic Universe Theme Park Resumes Construction

✖

Previously announced back in August of 2019, Universal Orlando Resort has announced that construction on their third theme park, Epic Universe, has resumed in central Florida. Work on the new park was paused in July of last year due to the ongoing pandemic but has resumed "immediately" according to a company blog post. Universal notes that it will take a few months for construction to get back to "full-speed" as they restaff the project. In a statement, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation said: “The restart of construction of Epic Universe is a terrific moment for our employees and for our theme park business in Florida. It is our single largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate.”

Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO for Universal Parks & Resorts said : “We are excited to begin work on Epic Universe again and for what this moment means for our industry, our community, our business and our team members. Our confidence in our collective future is as strong as ever...Our vision for Epic Universe is historic. It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created.”

The Epic Universe area will not only include the brand new theme park to add to Universal's offerings but an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more spread out across a 750-acre site. No official announcements of what attractions or rides will be available at the park have been confirmed, though it's expected that part of the Super Nintendo World attraction will be located there. Rumors have circulated as well that Universal will incorporate their classic monsters into a ride as well.

(Photo: Universal)

You can check out the concept art above, and the official description for Universal's Epic Universe can be found below.

"Universal's Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination."

It was previously announced that Epic Universe would open in 2023 but due to the delays in construction a 2024 opening appears to be more likely.

Are you excited for Universal's Epic Universe? How do you hope it will it be different from the other parks? Let us know in the comments!