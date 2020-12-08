Universal Orlando's January 1st Tweet About 2020 Being a "Wild Ride" Goes Viral

Who could have predicted the roller coaster that we'd be on for the entirety of 2020, other than perhaps Universal Orlando Resort's social media manager. On January 1st of this year, the Twitter account for the Florida theme park tweeted an image of their The Incredible Hulk Coaster with the caption "2020, we're in for a wild ride." In the time since this was tweeted however we've been through the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the cancellation of the summer Olympics, unexpected loss of life like NBA star Kobe Bryant and actor Chadwick Boseman, widespread societal unrest, and a tumultuous presidential election. Naturally this prompted an update from the theme park.

This did not age well. https://t.co/nAOhYtn5KN — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 7, 2020

As of this writing the follow-up has over 1.6k retweets and over 11.8k likes, with some hilarious replies to the resort (the best of which we've collected below). Most of the fans replying to Universal's tweet can see the humor in it, and frankly we're with them. With the completely bananas amount of things that have happened over the year, who would have thought that a tweet on January 1st would accurately sum it all up.

It seems unlikely that Universal will make a similarly bold tweet for 2021 when the time comes, but there are exciting things on the horizon for the theme park including the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster which will open next summer. As compared to other parks around the world, Universal Studios Orlando has been able to operate at a reduced capacity to adhere to safety protocols, while other amusement parks remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.