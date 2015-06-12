Jurassic World: VelociCoaster First Look Revealed by Universal Orlando Resort

Much like Jurassic World revived the Jurassic Park franchise, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios Orlando hopes to take the theme park to new heights, with the amusement park releasing an all-new look at the actual ride in the above video. Up until this point, the theme park was merely releasing looks at conceptual images and animatics for what the ride would look like, with this all-new tease giving us an official look at the real thing, which is sure to excite fans. The all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster is expected to open officially at Universal Studios Orlando in Summer 2021.

Universal Studios Orlando shared in a press release, "Jurassic World VelociCoaster will raise the bar in extreme roller coaster design and become the ultimate experience for thrill-seekers – catapulting guests up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air as they feel the rush of the hunt alongside a swift pack of Velociraptors. Designed for speed and engineered for the hunt, the coaster’s revolutionary ride vehicle will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime, and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place."

The park previously offered more details on the attraction, explaining, "Step into Jurassic Park and stand in awe and wonder at a land transformed by science after 65 million years. But don't be deceived by the island’s beauty because danger lurks behind every corner. Only here can you live the adventure of coming face to face with giant creatures of the Earth’s past, encounter raptors roaming every day, or take a daring raft expedition through jungles teeming with dinosaurs. For those brave enough to visit the raptor paddock, you may be able to carefully approach one of these deadly predators."

This new look at the attraction is sure to excite fans, especially given how this year has seen so many of us being forced to alter many of our plans and, in some cases, cancel anticipated trips to the exciting park. However, as compared to other parks around the world, Universal Studios Orlando has been able to operate at a reduced capacity to adhere to safety protocols, while other amusement parks remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

