Universal Studios Hollywood Suffers Power Outage Leaving Guests Stuck on Rides

Universal Studios Hollywood suffered a power outage earlier today, resulting in the loss of power to two rides at the park and several guests being stuck. Deadline brings word of the incident, reveling that both the Transformers ride and one of the Harry Potter rides were impacted, with the Los Angeles County Fire Departmentcalled to the scene to aid in getting guests off of the ride. Eleven people in total had to be rescued from the ride after the power outage affected the rides at the park, it’s unclear what other aspects of the park were also interrupted as a result of the event. Universal later confirmed that the park itself never ceased operation as a result of the event.

In a statement, a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said the following: “As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions. Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open.” The outage was first reported around 3:45 PM with the last of the riders rescued around 6 PM.

It’s unclear what the cause of the power outage was at this juncture but theorized by the trade is that the record-setting temperatures in Los Angeles may have been a factor.

