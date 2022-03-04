Universal Studios Hollywood Amends Masking and Vaccination Requirements

Universal Studios Hollywood is making changes to its mask and proof of vaccination policy beginning Friday, March 4, the theme park announced Thursday. The theme park’s posted safety guidelines currently require all persons ages 5 and older to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, per an LA County’s Public Health order. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings indoors inside the theme park, and all CityWalk guests are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Starting Friday, Universal will amend its policies as LA County is expected to lift its indoor mask mandate on March 4.

“Beginning on Friday, March 4, and in accordance with government guidelines, guests will no longer be required to wear facial coverings, or show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test when visiting Universal Studios Hollywood,” a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said in a statement. “Facial coverings continue to be strongly recommended while indoors.”

The change comes after the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said in a release Wednesday said indoor mask-wearing would be “strongly recommended” and not required “except in high-risk settings where federal and state regulations continue to require masking.”

“In anticipation of LA County moving into medium or low risk according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Community Level designation this Thursday, Public Health will issue a modified Health Officer Order which will go into effect on Friday, March 4,” the statement read. “Under this modified order, indoor masking will be strongly recommended, but not required, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, except in high-risk settings where federal and state regulations continue to require masking, including everyone using public transit and all those in emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities. At all sites where masking indoors is no longer mandatory, employers will be required to offer, for voluntary use, medical grade masks and respirators to employees working indoors in close contact with other workers and/or customers.”

Guests are encouraged to visit Universal Studios Hollywood’s operations safety update for the latest information and guidelines.