Universal Studios Hollywood Sets Reopening Date

Following the announcement that Anaheim's Disneyland can officially reopen for the first time since closing down last year, Universal Studios Hollywood is set to follow suit. On Tuesday, Universal announced that its California theme park will be opening back up in just a couple of weeks. The park is set to reopen on Friday, April 16th, with tickets going on sale a little more than a week earlier, on April 8th. There will be a park preview event for annual and season pass holders on April 15th, the day before the official reopening.

At first, Universal Studios Hollywood will only be open to California residents. Certain rides and attractions will be closed upon the initial reopening. The reopening will also see the debut of a new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!, and the new "spectacularly realistic" Indominus Rex in Jurassic World — The Ride.

As with the Universal Studios park in Orlando, Florida, the reopened park in Hollywood will have some new safety guidelines for limited any potential spread of coronavirus. You can take a look at these new guidelines below.

Temperature checks for all Guests upon arrival. If temperatures exceed 100.4° Fahrenheit / 38° Celsius or greater, Guests will not be permitted to enter.

Face coverings required for all Guests throughout their visit. Face coverings also will be available for purchase.

Controlled capacity within the theme park, and limited occupancy at all CityWalk venues to help enforce physical distancing. Some areas and programs may remain temporarily closed.

Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all food locations, restrooms, and all other high touch points.

Physical distancing practices at all locations throughout the park and at rides and attractions.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

“Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings. In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time.”

