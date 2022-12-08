Universal Studios Orlando Theme Park Announces New Minions Land Section and Attractions

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will be opening a whole new Minions-themed section of its park. It has been announced that Universal Studios will be adding a "first-of-its-kinds attraction" called Villain-Con Minion Blast to replace the old Shrek 4-D attraction; however, Villain-Con Minion Blast is just one attraction in what will be an entire "Minion Land" section of Universal Studios Orlando, with a new Minions Café also being announced for the area.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is described as being an "interactive shooting game attraction" that will see guests competing against each other using an "interactive blaster" on a "motion-based pathway" that takes them through physical sets enhanced with the latest immersive screen technology to bring guests into an adventure-based game. The story of that game will see guests encounter the villains and Minion characters of the Despicable Me and/or Minions movie franchises as they start off at "Villain-Con" the world's biggest criminal convention in Orlando, only to enter a competition to join the ranks of The Vicious 6 villain group from Minions: The Rise of Gru, by shooting targets and earning points to see who is the most capable villain in the bunch

The targeted opening date for Villain-Con Minion Blast is Summer 2023, and it will be located in the new Minion Land on Illumination Ave, along with the new Minions Café. The current "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem" attraction will still be part of the new park section, as well. Universal Studios is teasing that more announcements about Minion Land will be revealed in the upcoming months.

(Photo: Illumination / Universal Studios)

The Despicable Me franchise began in 2010 and has produced a franchise universe consisting of five animated feature films (Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Minions, Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru), over a dozen short films, a Web series (Saturday Morning Minions), a holiday TV special (Minions Holiday Special), several games, and the previously mentioned theme park attraction, "Minion Mayhem". Needless to say, it has been one of the bigger franchise successes for Universal and Illumination, opening big doors to massive brand and merchandising opportunities. Compared to so many other franchises that are represented at Universal Studios, Gru and the Minions definitely deserves to have their own dedicated section of the park. Sounds like an easy go-to stop for millions of families that will visit the Orlando park.

We will keep you updated on the status of Universal Studios Theme Park Orlando's new Minions Land.