Universal Studios Orlando Resort's Citywalk To Reopen This Week

✖

The coronavirus pandemic is still causing many to stay inside and at home, if at all possible, but businesses are starting to open back up this week and next, and that includes Universal Orlando's CityWalk. Universal revealed today that select CityWalk venues will begin limited operation on Thursday, May 14th. They will be screening guests and team members as well as mandating face coverings and social distancing while there. Helping with that effort is the fact that they will limit capacity, and will only be open for a portion of the day. There is also signage throughout CityWalk that helps lay out those distancing guidelines, and all venues will have paperless payment options. You can read their full statement below.

"We will begin limited operation of select venues at Universal Orlando's CityWalk on Thursday, May 14 as we take the first steps toward reopening our destination. The healthy and safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority and we are taking specific measures that include screening our guests and team members, social distancing and requiring everyone to wear a face covering. We will also be limiting capacity at venues and increasing our already-aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures. Select venues are scheduled to open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and include:"

Universal released more details on their efforts to maintain a clean environment on their official website, and you can find some of them below.

All Team Members are undergoing temperature checks and will wear face coverings. Team Members with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be permitted to work.

Limiting capacity at venues to help enforce social distancing. We’ve also placed signage throughout CityWalk to help you follow social distancing guidelines.

Continuously and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all tables, chairs and high-touch surfaces

Offering cashless payments at all venues

Now, not everything will be open, and you can find some of those details below.

"Select venues at Universal CityWalk will be open from 4–10 pm and are as follows: Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.™ Restaurant & Market, Jimmy Buffett’s® Margaritaville® (outside seating and Lone Palm area only), Red Oven Pizza Bakery, Voodoo Doughnut, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company™ (retail only), Universal Studios Store and select merchandise carts as well as Hollywood Drive-In Golf.

Please note that each restaurant will have a limited menu and limited seating available. Also, Blue Man Group, all nightclubs and Universal Cinemark will remain temporarily closed at this time."

We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. Hours of operation are subject to change.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.