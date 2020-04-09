Universal Orlando Extends Park Closures Through May 31st

Universal Orlando Resort will remain closed through at least May 31 amid the coronavirus crisis, Universal announced Thursday. The extended closure includes Universal CityWalk and the resort theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Island of Adventures, and Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations through this time period as part of an industry-wide shutdown caused by the spread of COVID-19. Universal Orlando ceased operations in mid-March, announcing a closure originally planned to last through March 31.

“We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort at least through May 31 as we continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team embers and guests our top priority,” Universal Orlando said in a statement. “This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations through this time period. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials.”

Resort guests are encouraged to visit the Universal Orlando Resort website for updates regarding closures.

“We are working hard to take care of the needs of our guests and team members. We have created flexible programs for guests who have booked travel packages, tickets or accommodations with us. Guests can call this number for more information: 877-801-9720,” Universal said in an earlier statement. “We will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and follow the guidance of the appropriate health agencies.”

Universal Orlando is the latest to announce the furlough of part-time workers starting May 3. All other workers will see their pay cut 20% beginning April 20.

“Taking care of our team members during this difficult and challenging time remains one of our most important priorities. We are working hard to find solutions that also allow us to sustain our business,” Universal said in a statement. “Our team members will be paid at 100 percent through April 19, but as we enter a more prolonged closure period, we need to take additional measures. Beginning April 20, nearly all our team members will be paid at 80 percent of their pay – and we will ask them to adjust their work accordingly. A small group of team members will be asked to continue working at 100 percent and will continue to be paid at that level. We have also made the difficult decision that we will furlough our part-time hourly workers beginning May 3.”